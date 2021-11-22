Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding is one of those events which make you smile, laugh, and cry even though you don't know anyone involved personally. The love between them is so evident, it pours down through our phone screens when we look at the photos.

Now, while their romance takes the centre stage, we were also in awe of their wardrobe. Here, we go through all of Patralekhaa's looks from the wedding and hopefully get some ideas.

Starting with the engagement, she wore this white gown, in tune with the overall theme of the ceremony.

She completed the look with a diamond necklace, and of course the diamond ring that Rajkummar put on her finger that night.

For the Hindu wedding, she went with this classic Sabyasachi saree that had "আমার পরান ভরা ভালোবাসা আমি তোমায় সমর্পণ করিলাম।" embroidered on it. You can find out what it means here.

Next up, she wore this gorgeous dress for her white wedding (yes, they had one), that looks straight out of a dream.

Both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are the coolest, which we are sure you can tell by their clothes here, for the reception.

Would you look at that blouse!

Further, she wore this beautiful blue attire for a pre-wedding ceremony. It was from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika.

While we are at it, let us also take a look at her airport look after the wedding, which was a plain red saree in sharp contrast but complimenting the white on Rajkummar.

So gorgeous.