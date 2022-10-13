Priyanka Chopra might be a global icon now, but she has experienced her fair share of rejections in her acting career. The beginning of her career in Bollywood was challenging for Priyanka Chopra as she faced rejection from most of the directors.

In an interview with Simi Garewal in 2006, Priyanka Chopra shared titbits of her Bollywood journey. She revealed how she overcame all the obstacles and managed to emerge stronger than ever despite being broken.

Priyanka Chopra revealed how close she was to going back to college

When Simi asked how ‘easy’ it was for her, Priyanka replied, “It wasn’t. I made so many mistakes. I walked a tightrope every moment I was here. The first couple of years was really bad because I did not trust anyone—which film was right, which not to do. I had a phase where none of my films were starting and I was wondering what was I doing here, and I was close to going back to college. And then Andaaz happened.”

Andaaz was a 2003 romantic drama, which starred Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.

Simi also asked Priyanka how ‘strong’ she was for the industry, she answered, “I’ve come close to being broken, and I think I grew from that. A phase of complete rejection from everyone, for a year and a half… it was an impressionable age as well, and I was 18, completely rejected and nobody wanted to work with me.”

“How does it feel, when the same people who rejected you come back?” Simi prodded.

“It’s sweeter when they do. If you make them feel like ‘oh I’m not going to work with you because you were nasty to me’—it doesn’t work that way. They are big people and you respect them and that’s what makes you a bigger person. That’s what this industry is about.”

Priyanka also revealed what she doesn’t like about the industry. She said she doesn’t like pretentious people and most of the people in the industry are pretentious. “Most of them are fake. There are intelligent people around, but so many people are so fake… that’s something I can not stand. I think even I was in the beginning. I was completely and entirely not what I am.”

Even after facing so many hardships in the beginning Priyanka Chopra emerged as one of the most iconic global actresses. Be it historical films or commercial action films, you can count on PeeCee to make it a success. Currently, she is preparing for the Russo brother’s Citadel and would also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

