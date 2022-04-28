In a country obsessed with its film industry, we sure do love our celebrities. Some celebrities are social media savvy and are quite active on social media. While others, like Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor for example, choose to stay away from social media. Those who are on social media often give their fans a glimpse into their lives while also use the platform to create buzz around their upcoming projects and brand endorsements.



We compiled a list of 17 most followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram.



1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas



One of the highest-paid actresses in the film industry, she wears many hats. She is an actor, singer, model, entrepreneur, and producer. Having a huge list of accomplishments to her name, the 2000 Miss World winner has 76.8 million followers on Instagram.

2. Shraddha Kapoor

She started her career in 2010. Since then, she has done films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2 to name a few. Apart from movies, she endorses brands like Indya, Myglamm, Lakmé, and Lipton. She currently has 71.4 million followers on Instagram.



3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of those celebrities who has been vocal about her mental health struggles. She has won three Filmfare Awards, has worked in movies spanning various genres, and has even starred inopposite Vin Diesel. She is set to be a jury member for the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Deepika currently has 66.1 million followers.

4. Alia Bhatt

"Moody, Floaty, Fire and DESIRE !", reads her Instagram bio. With 64.1 million followers, the actor (who has shown great acting prowess!) often posts about her films, her looks, her candid self, and her cats.



5. Katrina Kaif



The actress doesn't reveal much to the media. A case in point is her relationship with now-husband , Vicky Kaushal. With 63.5 million followers, the actor posts few snippets from her life. She is also the founder of the inclusive make up brand, Kay Beauty.

6. Akshay Kumar

Akki is known for being a fitness freak and a prankster. With 61.5 million followers on Instagram, he gives his fans a peek into his life and upcoming projects.



7. Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sri Lankan actress previously worked as a television reporter, before she joined the modelling industry. With many hit performances, Jacqueline is also known for her active humanitarian work. She has 60.2 million followers on Instagram.



8. Anushka Sharma

The model turned actor had her debut opposite Shahrukh Khan in 2008. Since then, there has been no stopping for Anushka. She is an actor, film producer, businesswoman, and a mother. With 57.8 million followers, she posts regularly about her life and adventures.



9. Salman Khan

With 51.1 million followers, Salman Khan calls himself an "actor, artist, painter, humanitarian" on his Instagram bio. His well-curated posts often offer his fans a glimpse into his professional life.



10. Disha Patani



Disha posts a variety of stuff for her 50.3 million followers. She shares her sketches, looks, pets, vacation pictures, fitness journey, and even anime.



11. Urvashi Rautela



"Actress ★ MissUniverse Judge ★ MissUniverse🇮🇳x2🏆Maximum Beauty Titles Winner Record Holder★ International Performer ★ Producer ★ Singer UR Foundation®," Urvashi Rautela dons a lot of caps. She has also given special appearances in music videos , one of which was with Yo Yo Honey Singh. With 48.6 million followers on Instagram, she gives her fans a view into her glitzy life.

12. Hrithik Roshan



For his 42.3 million followers on Instagram, the actor who is known for his dance moves, often posts about his films, his brand endorsements, his friends, and his humanitarian work.

13. Varun Dhawan



Known for his romantic and comic roles, Varun Dhawan doesn't shy away from sharing his life with his 41.5 million followers on Instagram.



14. Ranveer Singh

Prior to acting, Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter and an assistant director. Always high on energy, Ranveer has 39.2 million followers on Instagram.

15. Nora Fatehi



Nora Fatehi has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films. She is known for her killer dance moves in Hindi and Punjabi music videos. The star has 39.1 million followers on Instagram.



16. Tiger Shroff

With 34.5 million followers, Tiger often posts his killer dance moves and gravity defying martial art stunts.



17. Shah Rukh Khan

No Bollywood list is complete without mentioning King Khan. With 29 million followers, King Khan posts about his movies, his fans, his cricket team, and his family.



Tell us if your favourite celebrity made it to this list.







Note: The follower count was noted at the time of filing this article. It is subject to change.

