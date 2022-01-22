Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently became the latest in a long line of celebrities to have kids via surrogacy because there's no one way to embrace parenthood.

Here are other celebrities who decided to become parents via surrogacy:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan already had two kids, when they decided for a third child in their 40s. They were advised by Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan to opt for surrogacy. The couple finally welcomed their baby boy AbRam in May 2013 via surrogacy.

2. Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor said in an interview that it was when he became 35 years old, that he decided to become a father. He became a single father to his son Laksshya in 2016, via surrogacy.

3. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor said in an interview that she had stored her eggs when she was 36. She joined her brother Tusshar Kapoor as a single parent by welcoming a son, Ravie through surrogacy in 2019.

4. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone has always been vocal about her infertility struggles. The actor along with her husband, Daniel Weber had adopted a girl Nisha, and later find out that they were expecting twins via surrogacy. The couple welcomed Noah and Asher in 2018.

5. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough announced the arrival of their twins Gia and Jai, in November 2021, via surrogacy on Instagram. Looks like they'll be "goodenough" parents.

6. Karan Johar

Karan Johar became the proud parent of twins, Roohi and Yash, via surrogacy on 17 February 2017. The director-producer keeps sharing cute pictures and videos of the twins on his Instagram account.

7. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, producer Kiran Rao went down the surrogacy route to expand their family. The former couple finally welcomed their son Azad in 2011.

8. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty said in an interview how she had a couple of miscarriages and waited a long time for adoption, before choosing surrogacy as an option. She and her husband Raj Kundra already had a son and announced the arrival of their baby girl, Samisha in 2020.

9. Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti were married for 14 years before they finally opted for surrogacy. The couple embraced parenthood with a baby girl, Aadya in 2018.

10. Sohail Khan and Seema Khan

Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan decided to have another child 10 years after the birth of their son Nirvaan. They tried various methods but were unsuccessful. The couple finally welcomed their second son in 2011, after almost 13 years of marriage.

11. Lisa Ray and Jason Dehni

Actor Lisa Rani Ray and her husband Jason Dehni faced a tough time while trying to have kids due to the actor's cancer medication. The couple finally became parents to twin girls Sufi and Soleil in 2018 when the actor was in her 40s.

While surrogacy is a tricky topic, we hope this opens up acceptance on infertility and parenthood.