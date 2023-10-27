The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 saw the most loved Bollywood jodi, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, gracing the Koffee couch. The IT couple talked about their chemistry, their marriage, and their bond and shared all the details about their relationship which they had never revealed to the audience before. It felt like they were letting us in on their secrets.

The episode was utterly beautiful and was high on emotions. It was one of the most grounded and thought-provoking conversation the talk show had ever seen. Their relationship felt like a personal win.

Disney+ Hotstar

But apart from this, you could not help but notice how much in love they looked even after almost 11 years of being together. Ranveer Singh looked visibly in love with Deepika Padukone and it gave us the butterflies. From the beginning of the episode, Ranveer snuggled next to Deepika and he could not stop looking at her.

Disney+ Hotstar

Do you see what we mean?

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar

These moments made us scream “Me and Who?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ Hotstar

Not just the episode, take a look at their wedding video also. Ranveer literally adores Deepika and you can see it in the way he looks at her.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar

The way Ranveer looks at Deepika is exactly what every woman wants. Women aren’t complicated. We just want someone who isn’t afraid to show how much they love us and Ranveer does exactly that. His actions show that he is secure in the relationship and he worships the ground DP walks on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Architectural Digest India

MensXP

India Today

I mean look at this picture!?!

Filmibeat

Cupid clearly has his favourites.

ADVERTISEMENT

India Today

Vogue India

Filmfare

I’d melt if someone looked at me this way.

India Forums

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube

Pinterest

iDiva

Twitter

Ranveer Singh has set the standards way too high for every woman out there.

Also Read: Ranveer & Deepika Talk About Their Island Proposal On ‘Koffee With Karan’ & It Sounds So Dreamy