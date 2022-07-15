Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls started streaming, netizens were quick to spot the scene where Ranveer Singh kisses Bear Grylls on his cheeks. The kiss went viral. And now Ranveer Singh has shared a new post on Instagram flaunting his bromance with Bear Grylls.

Ranveer added a clever pun and captioned the reel as "Bear-y piya, Bada be-dardi 🎶❤️ @beargrylls". The reel shows various montages from Ranveer vs Wild as well as some BTS shots. Ranveer can be seen saying, "I'm deeply in love with this man" and calling Bear Grylls the "baddest man in all of Serbia."



The reel was posted yesterday and has been viewed more than 1.7 million times with fans reacting to the reel.



Bear Grylls has previously been on an adventure with Indian personalities - Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, and Vicky Kaushal. The Ranveer Singh episode was a Netflix interactive and the show, as well as the kiss, was highly talked about.

Dear Men...Ranveer Singh went to Serbia and fought with bears in Ranveer vs Wild just to get Deepika a rare flower.



What have you done for your partner? — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) July 8, 2022

Ranveer Singh be out there in the wild to get a rare flower for his wife and to prove his love to her in every way possible, and our men yell at their girls/wives without even doing the bare minimum 🤌🤌🤌👎👎 — fajar. (@fajarrabnawaz) July 13, 2022

Bear Grylls with Ranveer Singh in Man vs Wild (Bear is the guy in blue) pic.twitter.com/mNDTZ9j8tm — Kishan Jjw (@jhunjhunastic) July 13, 2022

Bear Grylls may survive the wild. But will he survive Ranveer Singh? pic.twitter.com/PEqhpcc50i — areeshilpi (@mismishrashilpi) July 11, 2022

Ranveer Singh marks his digital debut with this interactive show. Ranveer vs Wild is now streaming only on Netflix.

