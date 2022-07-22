I am not sure whether I need to say this, but a tiny reminder never hurt anyone. A reminder that Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular celebs in Bollywood. He is the man of the hour! 

Why am I saying this right now? Well, If you've watched Koffee With Karan S7's third episode, then Akshay Kumar raving about Singh probably had you thinking the same!

Episode 3 of Koffee With Karan, Season 7
Source: Hotstar

In the last episode of KWK, we saw that Vijay Deverakonda was a major topic of discussion. And this time around, it was Ranveer Singh who took the limelight and proved to be a bit of favorite among his peers. Especially for Akshay Kumar. 

Source: hotstar

Because when Karan Johar asked him who he'd invite if he hosted a private party, Akshay kumar instantly said, he'd invite Ranveer Singh. Why you ask? 

Well because apparently Singh would be a great co-host and entertainer! And we've never partied with Ranveer Singh, but for some reason, this makes a lot of sense! 

Also, it isn't just Akshay Kumar who ls a teensy bit obsessed with Ranveer Singh, even Samantha Ruth Prabhu admitted to being 'Ranveerafied' by the celeb. 

