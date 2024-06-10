In the realm of storytelling, few genres possess the timeless allure and universal appeal of romance. Whether it’s the fluttering of hearts, the longing glances, or the grand gestures of love, romantic tales have a unique ability to captivate audiences of all ages. Now, imagine infusing this enchanting essence with the boundless creativity of animation – a medium where dreams take flight, and emotions are painted with vivid hues of imagination.

Welcome to the world of animated romance, where love stories transcend the confines of reality and spring to life through the magic of animation. In this article, we embark on a journey through the realms of animation to uncover the 50 best romantic animated movies ever crafted.

1. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Lead actors: Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson

Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson Supporting Artist: Richard White, Jerry Orbach

Richard White, Jerry Orbach Director: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise Release date: November 22, 1991

November 22, 1991 Run Time: 84 minutes

84 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $425 million

$425 million Language: English

Belle, a young woman dreams of adventure and romance beyond her provincial life. When her father is imprisoned by a fearsome Beast in his enchanted castle, she offers herself in exchange for her father’s freedom. As she learns to see beyond the Beast’s outward appearance and discovers the kindness within, a magical transformation begins. This is one of the best romantic animated movies.

2. Your Name (2016)

Lead actors: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi

Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi Supporting Artist: Masami Nagasawa, Etsuko Ichihara

Masami Nagasawa, Etsuko Ichihara Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Release date: August 26, 2016 (Japan)

August 26, 2016 (Japan) Run Time: 106 minutes

106 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Revenue: $358 million (worldwide)

$358 million (worldwide) Language: Japanese

Two teenagers, Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, inexplicably swap bodies intermittently. Despite never having met, they start to learn about each other’s lives, experiences, and relationships through these exchanges.

3. Wall-E (2008)

Lead actors: Ben Burtt (voice of WALL-E), Elissa Knight (voice of EVE)

Ben Burtt (voice of WALL-E), Elissa Knight (voice of EVE) Supporting Artist: Jeff Garlin (voice of Captain), Fred Willard (voice of Shelby Forthright)

Jeff Garlin (voice of Captain), Fred Willard (voice of Shelby Forthright) Director: Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton Release date: June 27, 2008 (United States)

June 27, 2008 (United States) Run Time: 98 minutes

98 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Revenue: $533.3 million (worldwide)

$533.3 million (worldwide) Language: English

Wall-E, is a lonely robot left behind to clean up the mess. Amidst the desolation, Wall-E discovers a sprout of life in the form of a plant, which sparks a journey of adventure and romance when he meets EVE, a sleek robot sent to Earth on a scanning mission. Together, they embark on a mission to restore humanity’s hope and return life to the barren planet.

4. Up (2009)

Lead actors: Edward Asner (voice of Carl Fredricksen), Jordan Nagai (voice of Russell)

Edward Asner (voice of Carl Fredricksen), Jordan Nagai (voice of Russell) Supporting Artist: Christopher Plummer (voice of Charles Muntz), Bob Peterson (voice of Dug)

Christopher Plummer (voice of Charles Muntz), Bob Peterson (voice of Dug) Director: Pete Docter, Bob Peterson (co-director)

Pete Docter, Bob Peterson (co-director) Release date: May 29, 2009 (United States)

May 29, 2009 (United States) Run Time: 96 minutes

96 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: $735.1 million (worldwide)

$735.1 million (worldwide) Language: English

Carl Fredricksen, a widower embarks on an extraordinary journey to fulfill a promise to his late wife. Using helium balloons, he attaches his house to float away to Paradise Falls, a dream destination they had always wanted to visit together. Along the way, he unexpectedly gains a young wilderness explorer named Russell as a companion. This is one of the best romantic animated movies.

5. The Lion King (1994)

Lead Actors (Voices): Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones

Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones Supporting Artists (Voices): Moira Kelly, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella

Moira Kelly, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella Directors: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff Release Date: June 24, 1994 (USA)

June 24, 1994 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 28 minutes

1 hour and 28 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.5

8.5 Revenue: $968 million

$968 million Language: English

The Lion King shows us the story of Simba, a young lion, who must reclaim his rightful place as king after his father’s death. He does this along with his friends Timon and Pumbaa.

6. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Lead actors: Chieko Baisho (voice of Sophie), Takuya Kimura (voice of Howl)

Chieko Baisho (voice of Sophie), Takuya Kimura (voice of Howl) Supporting Artist: Tatsuya Gashuin (voice of Calcifer), Akihiro Miwa (voice of Witch of the Waste)

Tatsuya Gashuin (voice of Calcifer), Akihiro Miwa (voice of Witch of the Waste) Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Release date: September 5, 2004 (Venice Film Festival), November 20, 2004 (Japan)

September 5, 2004 (Venice Film Festival), November 20, 2004 (Japan) Run Time: 119 minutes

119 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: $236.5 million (worldwide)

$236.5 million (worldwide) Language: Japanese

Sophie, a young woman is cursed by a witch and transformed into an old woman. Seeking a cure, Sophie encounters Howl, a powerful and enigmatic wizard who lives in a moving castle. As she becomes involved in Howl’s life and the ongoing war in their world, Sophie discovers the true nature of the curse and her inner strength.

7. La La Land (2016)

Lead actors: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Supporting Artist: John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt

John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt Director: Damien Chazelle

Damien Chazelle Release date: December 9, 2016 (United States)

December 9, 2016 (United States) Run Time: 128 minutes

128 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $446.1 million (worldwide)

$446.1 million (worldwide) Language: English

This film follows the romantic journey of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a jazz musician, as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. As Mia and Sebastian navigate the challenges of their respective careers, their relationship faces trials and tribulations that test their commitment to each other and their passions.

8. Shrek (2001)

Lead Actors (Voices): Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz Supporting Artists (Voices): John Lithgow, Vincent Cassel, Peter Dennis

John Lithgow, Vincent Cassel, Peter Dennis Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson Release Date: April 22, 2001 (USA)

April 22, 2001 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

1 hour and 30 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: $484 million

$484 million Language: English

Shrek embarks on a quest to reclaim his swamp. Alongside a talkative Donkey, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fire-breathing dragon to regain his land. During this journey, he unexpectedly develops feelings for Fiona.

9. Tangled (2010)

Lead actors: Mandy Moore (voice of Rapunzel), Zachary Levi (voice of Flynn Rider)

Mandy Moore (voice of Rapunzel), Zachary Levi (voice of Flynn Rider) Supporting Artist: Donna Murphy (voice of Mother Gothel), Ron Perlman (voice of Stabbington Brother)

Donna Murphy (voice of Mother Gothel), Ron Perlman (voice of Stabbington Brother) Director: Nathan Greno, Byron Howard

Nathan Greno, Byron Howard Release date: November 24, 2010 (United States)

November 24, 2010 (United States) Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $592.4 million (worldwide)

$592.4 million (worldwide) Language: English

Rapunzel, a spirited young woman with magical long hair has been trapped in a tower her entire life by the wicked Mother Gothel. When a charming thief named Flynn Rider stumbles upon her tower, Rapunzel sees an opportunity to escape and explore the outside world. Together, they embark on a thrilling adventure filled with humor, romance, and unexpected twists.

10. Aladdin (1992)

Lead actors: Scott Weinger (voice of Aladdin), Robin Williams (voice of Genie)

Scott Weinger (voice of Aladdin), Robin Williams (voice of Genie) Supporting Artist: Linda Larkin (voice of Princess Jasmine), Jonathan Freeman (voice of Jafar)

Linda Larkin (voice of Princess Jasmine), Jonathan Freeman (voice of Jafar) Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Ron Clements, John Musker Release date: November 25, 1992 (United States)

November 25, 1992 (United States) Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $504.1 million (worldwide)

$504.1 million (worldwide) Language: English

This film tells the enchanting story of a young street urchin named Aladdin who finds a magical lamp containing a genie who grants him three wishes. With the help of the genie, Aladdin transforms himself into a prince to win the heart of Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah. However, their plans are thwarted by the evil sorcerer Jafar, who seeks the lamp’s power for his nefarious purposes.

11. Ratatouille (2007)

Lead actors: Patton Oswalt (voice of Remy), Lou Romano (voice of Linguini)

Patton Oswalt (voice of Remy), Lou Romano (voice of Linguini) Supporting Artist: Brad Garrett (voice of Gusteau), Ian Holm (voice of Skinner)

Brad Garrett (voice of Gusteau), Ian Holm (voice of Skinner) Director: Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava (co-director)

Brad Bird, Jan Pinkava (co-director) Release date: June 22, 2007 (United States)

June 22, 2007 (United States) Run Time: 111 minutes

111 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $620.7 million (worldwide)

$620.7 million (worldwide) Language: English

Remy, is a young rat with a refined palate and a passion for cooking. Despite the disapproval of his family and the dangers of the kitchen, he dreams of becoming a renowned chef. When fate leads him to Paris, he forms an unlikely partnership with Linguini, a clumsy young man working as a garbage boy in a famous restaurant. Together, they navigate the challenges of the culinary world, with Remy hidden under Linguini’s chef’s hat, guiding his movements.

12. The Little Mermaid (1989)

Lead Actors (Voices): Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll

Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll Supporting Artists (Voices): Samuel E. Wright, Jason Marin, Kenneth Mars

Samuel E. Wright, Jason Marin, Kenneth Mars Directors: Ron Clements, John Musker

Ron Clements, John Musker Release Date: November 17, 1989 (USA)

November 17, 1989 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 23 minutes

1 hour and 23 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: $233 million

$233 million Language: English

The movie’s plot revolves around Ariel, a young mermaid who dreams of becoming human and, in the process, falls in love with a prince. She ends up making a deal with the sea witch Ursula to make her wish come true. This is one of the best animated love story movies.

13. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Lead actors: Anika Noni Rose (voice of Tiana), Bruno Campos (voice of Prince Naveen)

Anika Noni Rose (voice of Tiana), Bruno Campos (voice of Prince Naveen) Supporting Artist: Keith David (voice of Dr. Facilier), Jenifer Lewis (voice of Mama Odie)

Keith David (voice of Dr. Facilier), Jenifer Lewis (voice of Mama Odie) Director: Ron Clements, John Musker

Ron Clements, John Musker Release date: November 25, 2009 (United States)

November 25, 2009 (United States) Run Time: 97 minutes

97 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $267 million (worldwide)

$267 million (worldwide) Language: English

The story follows Tiana, a hardworking young woman with dreams of opening her restaurant, and Prince Naveen, a carefree prince who has been transformed into a frog by an evil witch doctor. When Tiana and Naveen cross paths, they embark on a magical adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana in search of a way to break the spell.

14. Cinderella (1950)

Lead actors: Ilene Woods (voice of Cinderella), Eleanor Audley (voice of Lady Tremaine)

Ilene Woods (voice of Cinderella), Eleanor Audley (voice of Lady Tremaine) Supporting Artist: Verna Felton (voice of Fairy Godmother), James MacDonald (voice of Jaq and Gus)

Verna Felton (voice of Fairy Godmother), James MacDonald (voice of Jaq and Gus) Director: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske Release date: February 15, 1950 (United States)

February 15, 1950 (United States) Run Time: 74 minutes

74 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $263.6 million

$263.6 million Language: English

It tells the timeless tale of a kind-hearted young woman named Cinderella who lives with her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. Despite her hardships, Cinderella remains hopeful and dreams of attending the royal ball. With the help of her fairy godmother, she gets the chance to go to the ball and meets the charming Prince Charming.

15. Coco (2017)

Lead actors: Anthony Gonzalez (voice of Miguel), Gael García Bernal (voice of Héctor)

Anthony Gonzalez (voice of Miguel), Gael García Bernal (voice of Héctor) Supporting Artist: Benjamin Bratt (voice of Ernesto de la Cruz), Alanna Ubach (voice of Mama Imelda)

Benjamin Bratt (voice of Ernesto de la Cruz), Alanna Ubach (voice of Mama Imelda) Director: Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina (co-director)

Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina (co-director) Release date: October 20, 2017 (Mexico), November 22, 2017 (United States)

October 20, 2017 (Mexico), November 22, 2017 (United States) Run Time: 105 minutes

105 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Revenue: $807.8 million (worldwide)

$807.8 million (worldwide) Language: English, Spanish

Living in Mexico, Miguel dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music. On the Day of the Dead, Miguel finds himself transported to the colorful Land of the Dead, where he seeks the help of his deceased ancestors to return to the land of the living.

16. Anomalisa (2015)

Lead actors: David Thewlis (voice of Michael Stone), Jennifer Jason Leigh (voice of Lisa Hesselman)

David Thewlis (voice of Michael Stone), Jennifer Jason Leigh (voice of Lisa Hesselman) Supporting Artist: Tom Noonan (voices of Everyone Else)

Tom Noonan (voices of Everyone Else) Director: Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson (co-director)

Charlie Kaufman, Duke Johnson (co-director) Release date: September 4, 2015 (Venice Film Festival), December 30, 2015 (United States)

September 4, 2015 (Venice Film Festival), December 30, 2015 (United States) Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $5.5 million (worldwide)

$5.5 million (worldwide) Language: English

Michael Stone, is a lonely and disenchanted customer service expert who perceives everyone around him as having the same voice and face until he meets Lisa, a unique anomaly in his monotonous world. Through their brief encounter, Michael experiences a fleeting moment of genuine connection and intimacy. This is one of the top romantic animated movies.

17. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Lead Actors: Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara

Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara Supporting Artists: Voices of William Hickey, Glenn Shadix, Paul Reubens

Voices of William Hickey, Glenn Shadix, Paul Reubens Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Release Date: October 13, 1993 (USA)

October 13, 1993 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 16 minutes

1 hour and 16 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $76 million (USA Box Office)

$76 million (USA Box Office) Language: English

A king of Halloween town, Jack Skellington, discovers a Christmas town and gets enchanted by it. His obsession grows to the point where he kidnaps Santa Claus and delivers ghoulish gifts to kids in place of him.

18. Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Lead actors: Youko Honna (voice of Shizuku Tsukishima), Issei Takahashi (voice of Seiji Amasawa)

Youko Honna (voice of Shizuku Tsukishima), Issei Takahashi (voice of Seiji Amasawa) Supporting Artist: Takashi Tachibana (voice of Shiro Nishi), Shigeru Muroi (voice of Asako Tsukishima)

Takashi Tachibana (voice of Shiro Nishi), Shigeru Muroi (voice of Asako Tsukishima) Director: Yoshifumi Kondō

Yoshifumi Kondō Release date: July 15, 1995 (Japan)

July 15, 1995 (Japan) Run Time: 111 minutes

111 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $23.5 million (worldwide)

$23.5 million (worldwide) Language: Japanese

Shizuku Tsukishima is a young girl with a passion for reading and writing. One day, she discovers that all the library books she borrow have been previously checked out by a mysterious boy named Seiji Amasawa. Intrigued, Shizuku sets out to find Seiji and learns that he dreams of becoming a violin maker.

19. Mulan (1998)

Lead actors: Ming-Na Wen (voice of Mulan), Lea Salonga (singing voice of Mulan)

Ming-Na Wen (voice of Mulan), Lea Salonga (singing voice of Mulan) Supporting Artist: Eddie Murphy (voice of Mushu), BD Wong (voice of Captain Li Shang)

Eddie Murphy (voice of Mushu), BD Wong (voice of Captain Li Shang) Director: Tony Bancroft, Barry Cook

Tony Bancroft, Barry Cook Release date: June 19, 1998 (United States)

June 19, 1998 (United States) Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $304.3 million (worldwide)

$304.3 million (worldwide) Language: English

Mulan, is a young woman who disguises herself as a man to take her elderly father’s place in the Chinese army to fight against the invading Huns. With the help of her dragon sidekick, Mushu, and her fellow soldiers, Mulan learns the importance of bravery, honor, and staying true to oneself.

20. Anastasia (1997)

Lead Actors (Voices): Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer

Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer Supporting Artists (Voices): Christopher Lloyd, Hank Azaria, Bernadette Peters

Christopher Lloyd, Hank Azaria, Bernadette Peters Directors: Don Bluth, Gary Goldman

Don Bluth, Gary Goldman Release Date: November 21, 1997 (USA)

November 21, 1997 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 34 minutes

1 hour and 34 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Revenue: $139 million

$139 million Language: English

Anya, an amnesiac orphan, with the help of two charming conmen, embarks on a journey to discover her true identity and possibly reunite with her family. This is one of the best romantic anime movies to watch.

21. The Incredibles (2004)

Lead Actors (Voices): Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson

Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson Supporting Artists (Voices): Jason Lee, Wallace Shawn, Sarah Vowell

Jason Lee, Wallace Shawn, Sarah Vowell Director: Brad Bird

Brad Bird Release Date: November 5, 2004 (USA)

November 5, 2004 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 55 minutes

1 hour and 55 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Revenue: $633 million

$633 million Language: English

The Incredibles is about a superhero family that tries to live a quiet suburban life but ultimately has to come out of retirement to face a villain. The voices in the film are Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Holly Hunter.

22. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Lead Actors (Voices): Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Peggy Lee

Barbara Luddy, Larry Roberts, Peggy Lee Supporting Artists (Voices): Bill Thompson, Bill Baucom, Stan Freberg

Bill Thompson, Bill Baucom, Stan Freberg Directors: Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske Release Date: June 22, 1955 (USA)

June 22, 1955 (USA) Run Time: 1 hour and 16 minutes

1 hour and 16 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $93 million

$93 million Language: English

Lady is disturbed when she is blamed for all the havoc that Sarah’s cats caused in her owners’ house. Things take a turn when Lady runs away and finds companionship in a free-spirited stray dog named Tramp.

23. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

Lead actors: Art Parkinson (voice of Kubo), Charlize Theron (voice of Monkey)

Art Parkinson (voice of Kubo), Charlize Theron (voice of Monkey) Supporting Artist: Matthew McConaughey (voice of Beetle), Ralph Fiennes (voice of Moon King)

Matthew McConaughey (voice of Beetle), Ralph Fiennes (voice of Moon King) Director: Travis Knight

Travis Knight Release date: August 19, 2016 (United States)

August 19, 2016 (United States) Run Time: 101 minutes

101 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $77.5 million (worldwide)

$77.5 million (worldwide) Language: English

Set in ancient Japan, the story follows a young boy named Kubo, who possesses magical abilities and a talent for storytelling. Kubo accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from his past, which forces him to embark on a quest to find his late father’s legendary armor to protect himself and defeat the evil forces threatening his village.

24. Pocahontas (1995)

Lead actors: Irene Bedard (voice of Pocahontas), Mel Gibson (voice of John Smith)

Irene Bedard (voice of Pocahontas), Mel Gibson (voice of John Smith) Supporting Artist: David Ogden Stiers (voice of Governor Ratcliffe), Linda Hunt (voice of Grandmother Willow)

David Ogden Stiers (voice of Governor Ratcliffe), Linda Hunt (voice of Grandmother Willow) Director: Mike Gabriel, Eric Goldberg

Mike Gabriel, Eric Goldberg Release date: June 23, 1995 (United States)

June 23, 1995 (United States) Run Time: 81 minutes

81 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $346.1 million (worldwide)

$346.1 million (worldwide) Language: English

Set in 17th-century Virginia, the story follows Pocahontas, a free-spirited and compassionate young woman who seeks to bridge the divide between her Native American tribe, the Powhatan, and the arriving English settlers.

26. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Lead actors: John C. Reilly (voice of Wreck-It Ralph), Sarah Silverman (voice of Vanellope von Schweetz)

John C. Reilly (voice of Wreck-It Ralph), Sarah Silverman (voice of Vanellope von Schweetz) Supporting Artist: Jack McBrayer (voice of Fix-It Felix Jr.), Jane Lynch (voice of Sergeant Calhoun)

Jack McBrayer (voice of Fix-It Felix Jr.), Jane Lynch (voice of Sergeant Calhoun) Director: Rich Moore

Rich Moore Release date: October 29, 2012 (El Capitan Theatre), November 2, 2012 (United States)

October 29, 2012 (El Capitan Theatre), November 2, 2012 (United States) Run Time: 101 minutes

101 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $471.2 million (worldwide)

$471.2 million (worldwide) Language: English

The story centers around Ralph, the antagonist in a classic arcade game called Fix-It Felix Jr., who grows tired of always being the bad guy and sets out on a journey to prove he can be a hero. Along the way, Ralph encounters a variety of characters from different video game worlds, including the tough-as-nails Sergeant Calhoun and the glitchy but lovable Vanellope von Schweetz.

27. The Lego Movie (2014)

Lead actors: Chris Pratt (voice of Emmet Brickowski), Elizabeth Banks (voice of Wyldstyle)

Chris Pratt (voice of Emmet Brickowski), Elizabeth Banks (voice of Wyldstyle) Supporting Artist: Will Ferrell (voice of Lord Business), Morgan Freeman (voice of Vitruvius)

Will Ferrell (voice of Lord Business), Morgan Freeman (voice of Vitruvius) Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Release date: February 1, 2014 (Regency Village Theater), February 7, 2014 (United States)

February 1, 2014 (Regency Village Theater), February 7, 2014 (United States) Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $468.1 million (worldwide)

$468.1 million (worldwide) Language: English

The story follows an ordinary Lego construction worker named Emmet Brickowski, who is mistakenly identified as the “Special,” the hero prophesied to save the Lego universe from the tyrannical Lord Business. Emmet is recruited by a group of rebels, including the tough and skilled Wyldstyle, the wise Vitruvius, and Batman, to embark on a journey to stop Lord Business from using the powerful weapon known as the “Kragle” to freeze the Lego world in place.

28. Shrek 2 (2004)

Lead actors: Mike Myers (voice of Shrek), Eddie Murphy (voice of Donkey)

Mike Myers (voice of Shrek), Eddie Murphy (voice of Donkey) Supporting Artist: Cameron Diaz (voice of Princess Fiona), Antonio Banderas (voice of Puss in Boots)

Cameron Diaz (voice of Princess Fiona), Antonio Banderas (voice of Puss in Boots) Director: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon Release date: May 15, 2004 (Cannes Film Festival), May 19, 2004 (United States)

May 15, 2004 (Cannes Film Festival), May 19, 2004 (United States) Run Time: 93 minutes

93 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $928.8 million (worldwide)

$928.8 million (worldwide) Language: English

“Shrek 2” picks up where the original film left off, as Shrek and Fiona return from their honeymoon to find a surprise awaiting them in the form of an invitation to visit Fiona’s parents, King Harold, and Queen Lillian, in the kingdom of Far Far Away.

29. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Lead actors: Tom Hulce (voice of Quasimodo), Demi Moore (voice of Esmeralda)

Tom Hulce (voice of Quasimodo), Demi Moore (voice of Esmeralda) Supporting Artist: Tony Jay (voice of Judge Claude Frollo), Kevin Kline (voice of Phoebus)

Tony Jay (voice of Judge Claude Frollo), Kevin Kline (voice of Phoebus) Director: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise Release date: June 19, 1996 (United States)

June 19, 1996 (United States) Run Time: 91 minutes

91 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $325.3 million (worldwide)

$325.3 million (worldwide) Language: English

Quasimodo, is a kind-hearted but physically deformed bell-ringer who lives in the bell tower of Notre Dame Cathedral. Quasimodo longs to experience life outside the cathedral and dreams of attending the annual Festival of Fools. However, he is manipulated and mistreated by the villainous Judge Claude Frollo, who raised him in isolation.

30. The Illusionist (2010)

Lead actors: Jean-Claude Donda (voice of The Illusionist), Eilidh Rankin (voice of Alice)

Jean-Claude Donda (voice of The Illusionist), Eilidh Rankin (voice of Alice) Director: Sylvain Chomet

Sylvain Chomet Release date: August 28, 2010 (Venice Film Festival), December 25, 2010 (United Kingdom)

August 28, 2010 (Venice Film Festival), December 25, 2010 (United Kingdom) Run Time: 80 minutes

80 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $4.8 million (worldwide)

$4.8 million (worldwide) Language: French

The story follows a struggling French magician named Tatischeff (reminiscent of Tati himself) who travels to Scotland for work. There, he meets a young girl named Alice who believes his illusions are real magic. Tatischeff takes Alice under his wing and they embark on a journey together, encountering various characters and experiences along the way. This is one of the best romantic animated films.

These romantic animated movies have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences around the globe.

FAQ’s

Q: Why do adults love animated movies?

Ans: Adults love animated movies for several reasons. Firstly, animated films often offer imaginative and visually captivating storytelling that transcends age barriers. They can evoke nostalgia from childhood while also addressing complex themes and emotions relevant to adult life. Additionally, animated movies often incorporate sophisticated humor, clever dialogue, and nuanced characters that appeal to adult sensibilities.

Q: Which are the best animated movies?

Ans: Spirited Away (2001), Toy Story (1995), The Lion King” (1994), etc.

Q: What is the oldest fully animated movie?

Ans: The oldest fully animated feature film is “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” which was released in 1926. Directed by Lotte Reiniger, a pioneering German animator, the film is notable for being created using silhouette animation, a technique in which cut-out figures are manipulated frame by frame.

Q: What is the top #1 animated movie?

Ans: Determining the top #1 animated movie is subjective and can vary depending on individual preferences and criteria. However, one animated movie that frequently tops lists and is widely regarded as one of the greatest animated films of all time is “Spirited Away.”