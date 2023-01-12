Ever since the immensely popular song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, the team behind it has been overjoyed. While half of the team is celebrating this win in Los Angeles, those back home are celebrating this win in their own style.

Rahul Sipligunj, the voice behind Naatu Naatu, is celebrating this win by staying true to his roots. The 33-year-old singer has kickstarted the celebrations with, none other than, the Hyderabadi biryani. Speaking to PTI, he said, “ Naatu Naatu has received Golden Globe Awards. I feel happy and emotional, it makes me think about the past journey.”

“People who are coming to my house, I will treat them with Hyderabadi biryani. That’s how I want to start my celebration,” he added.

Here’s what Rahul Sipligunj said after the big announcement.

Rahul Sipligunj started his career as an independent artist. He started singing in movies in 2009 and has worked as a singer in over 50 Telugu-language films.