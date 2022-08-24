Have you seen those pictures at eateries with some celebrity shaking hands with the owner? We just get excited knowing that they were there, or if we're lucky, we end up spotting our favourite people eating. But, a curry house in Cheshire town of Europe became the new big deal on the internet after Ryan Reynolds visited the place.

Not only did the actor have a great curry experience, he also gave the place a shout-out on his Instagram page -- declaring the restaurant's preparations 'the best Indian food in Europe'. The restaurant which goes by the name, Light of India, is being run by the Rahaman family for generations.

Rajia Rahaman and her husband were at the restaurant when food was served to the Hollywood heartthrob. However, when their son Shaa told them about Reynolds' review, they didn't know who he was.

We showed them a picture and they also couldn’t remember seeing him. So it may be that he or a member of his team ordered and collected a takeaway.

- Shaa Rahaman to The Guardian

Shaa also mentioned that since his review, the restaurant has been busy and the phones are constantly ringing. After the actor shared Light of India's flyer on his Instagram story, it's been great publicity for them. Indian food FTW.

I want to try to get in touch with Ryan now to see if we can name a dish in honour of him – the Deadpool masala, perhaps.

- Shaa Rahaman to The Guardian

Now, who wouldn't want to travel all the way to Europe to try the Deadpool masala?