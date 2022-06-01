Through strong and intriguing sequences, films frequently hold a mirror up to society to show the evils that exist. While a premise approaches the subject by re-enacting the incidents on screen, others include the viewpoint of the other side, which critiques the acts.

Many films have given us great passages that completely transformed the narrative in an attempt to achieve the latter, and we are grateful for it.

1. Panchayat: When Pradhan Ji takes a stand against the "ladkewale".

Brij Bhushan clearly points out that Rinky's possible in-laws' obnoxiousness is not something to be entertained. And he declares that he does not want her daughter to marry into such a family. How we wish that more parents thought like that.

2. Jalsa: When Rukhsana shields her daughter from victim-blaming.

Ruksana refuses to be persuaded by social judgments and defends her daughter from being punished for reasons that aren't her fault. In fact, she fights back against her husband's assertion that their daughter is to be blamed for staying out late.

3. Thappad: When Sachin Sandhu asks the correct question.

While most people are urging Amrita to forgive her husband for slapping her, her father poses the question that should have been addressed. Rather of encouraging his daughter to make a compromise, Sandhu holds his son-in-law accountable.

4. Pink: When Deepak Sehgal explains the concept of consent.

The film's powerful monologue eloquently sums up how wrong society is for using women's lifestyle choices as a reason to justify sexual assault. It shone a light on the sexism that allows men to do the same things while never pointing a finger at them.

5. Dev D: When Chanda refuses to feel ashamed because of the patriarchal worldview.

Chanda or Leni did exactly the right thing by putting the spotlight on those who watched and enjoyed her MMS and then ridiculed her. This is a classic case of victim-blaming as opposed to holding the perpetrator liable.

6. Gunjan Saxena: When Anup Saxena teaches his daughter how to combat sexism.

Gunjan's father advises her that in order to overcome society's misogyny, she must push past it and achieve her aspirations. And, unlike what people expect from a woman, he insists that settling down isn't an option.

7. Dil Dhadakne Do: Manav is reminded by Sunny that he isn't as progressive as he believes.

Many men assume that their wives need their permission to pursue a job, and that if they provide it, they are progressive. However, this scene thoroughly disproves the notion by exposing that the mindset itself is flawed.

8. Bareilly ki Barfi: When Bitti's father becomes her true support.

Society may cast judgment, but Bitti, thanks to her father, has the courage to shake it off. She seeks him out after being turned down for an arranged marriage and finds a confidante in him.

9. Badhaai Ho: When Dadi defends Priyamvada

As Priyamvada's relatives try to disgrace her for being pregnant at such an old age, Dadi stands up for her. Her eloquent monologue asserts that bearing a child at any age is not shameful, and that it has no influence on her sanskaar.

10. Dear Zindagi: When Dr. Jehangir emphasises that having multiple relationships has no bearing on a woman's morality.

Jehangir clarifies that society's perception of women being shamed for having sexual desires similar to men is fundamentally flawed. A woman shouldn't be labelled "cheap" or "fast" for having several sexual partners.

11. Fame Game: When Anamika educates her son that everyone, regardless of profession, deserves respect.

Anamika focuses on a far more vital matter while her son confesses to her that he hired a sex worker. She rightly chastises him for not knowing her name and for depriving her of basic human decency and politeness.

12. Astitva: When Aditi talks about female desires and gender bias.

Aditi's monologue, in which she discusses women's desires and society's misguided perspective of blaming women for it, is spot on. It encapsulates the disparity between men and women when it comes to extramarital affairs.

13. Badhaai Do: When Shardul finally comes out to his entire family.

This gripping scene not only casts a critical eye on society but also restores respect for the LGBTQ+ community. Shardul spills the hard truth his family needed to hear while defending Sumi.

14. Sherni: Vidya argues that becoming a mother does not make a woman whole.

Without motherhood, society perceives a woman as incomplete in everything she achieves or becomes. And this scene effectively refutes the notion that a couple must always wish for children to fulfill their family.

15. Shaandaar: When Isha accepts herself exactly as she is.

For a change, a woman rejects a man in the mandap because he has reduced the woman to her appearance. Isha not only takes back her agency in this scene, but she also accepts herself completely.

16. Vicky Donor: When Vicky's Dadi says she would have remarried her DIL if she could.

Vicky's grandmother, despite being a woman of an older generation, recognises and understands how difficult and lonely life can be for a young widow.

17. Queen: When Rani comes to terms with her value as a person.

Despite the fact that Rani had to go through a heartbreak, she discovers herself at the end of her ordeal. She credits Vijay for being the person who unknowingly pushed her to begin her journey of self-worth in this subtle yet poignant scene.

And these few memorable and great scenes from Bollywood flicks totally gave us some food for thought.