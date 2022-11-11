Deepika Padukone has officially completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry. She marked her debut in Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, her first co-star, took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate her for her eventful journey in the film industry.

Compiling four pictures, Shah Rukh Khan posted a collage of photos that featured him and Deepika Padukone from their many collaborations. The actor wrote, “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you… and looking at you…and still looking at you…”

To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you… and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/WHGGr7xqgO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have starred in Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), and the upcoming action thriller – Pathaan (2023).

Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet has made fans root for this jodi once again. The tweet has received more than 29.6K likes and over 4K retweets. Here’s what they had to say.

Ah how sweet of you Shah! Have always loved your bond with Deepika ❤️ Happy 15 years in the industry to her! Can’t wait to see you together in #Pathaan 😍❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/m35dC7aYgx — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) November 11, 2022

Pic ki quality pe na jao. Emotion emotion dekho guys. 🔥 https://t.co/vODWg60zB8 — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) November 11, 2022

Other than all there, 15 years of fabulous friendship 🙂🙂 https://t.co/kxMlWbLj2c — Missing Abhijeet 🇮🇳 (@missingabhijeet) November 11, 2022

SHUT UP MY HEART 😭♥️ https://t.co/r0ltfUomlg — K⁵⁵ 🌶️ (@mirchipapii) November 11, 2022

Deepika Padukone commented on Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram post and said, “Words can do no justice to describe our love.” The post has received more than 917K likes on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s post

Their pairing was initially dubbed as outlandish but Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone proved everyone wrong and weaved magic on screen in Om Shanti Om. Since then, this jodi has been one of the most successful and loved pairing in Hindi cinema.

Frankly speaking, we can’t wait to see them in Pathaan.