Shah Rukh Khan has been stealing our hearts for three long decades with both, his on-screen and off-screen charm. From his brilliant acting with on-point expressions to his charming yet hilarious charisma, he’s a complete package.

While there are several talented actors in Indian cinema, there are just a bunch of actors who are capable of making their way to the hearts of the audience without even speaking. And, of course, SRK is one of the leading actors on that list. Well, keep scrolling through to see what we are talking about.

1. Chak De India

Sometimes, happiness doesn’t need to be expressed with words or smiles and it could show up with tears and expressions. Kabir Khan, who waited for 7 long years to see the flag of his country flying high up in the sky, was not only happy but was also proud – of himself, of his team and of his nation.

2. Veer Zaara

Apart from a soul-soothing background score and a whole-hearted plotline, it’s the expressions of the actors that blew our minds away. Veer Pratap Singh, who sacrificed 22 years of his life to someone he ever loved, and his expressions felt like receiving a warm hug after a long and tiring day.

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Doesn’t it feel nice when someone removes the burden of expressing their love off their chest? Raj Malhotra, who realised his feelings and travelled thousands of miles for his love, felt so relaxed when his feelings were reciprocated, even without saying a word. Now, if that’s not true love, then what is?

4. Devdas

Well, nothing breaks our hearts more than two lovers who remain ununited. Devdas Mukherjee, who whispers his lover’s name with his last breath as he slowly dies, sees her running towards him one last time. With his on-point expressions and no dialogue, the actor, without a doubt, stole our hearts.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

If we had a rupee each time we cried watching this scene, we’ll be frickin’ billionaires. Aman Mathur, who always bought happiness to others’ lives, was a dreamy character. However, in the climax, when he’s counting his last breath, he breaks our hearts with his character, without uttering a word.

6. Pardes

Arjun Saagar, who kept defending the actions of his westernised friend, made a home in our hearts with his charm. However, when things go wrong and Ganga asks him if he’ll ever leave her, he goes, only to come back and nod a ‘no’.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Name a more iconic and romantic scene than this one, we’ll wait. Without music, lavish backdrops or words, this scene gives us goosebumps each time we watch it. Just look at Rahul Khanna here, in a black shirt with those expressions – *mind blown*.

8. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Without saying anything at all, Rahul Raichand gave everything he could to the love of his life. He promises her a lifetime of support, happiness and a family with his expressions and gestures.

9. Main Hoon Na

Ram Prasad Sharma, who expressed his affection with his arms wide open, was the cutest character of all. Without uttering a single word or thinking twice, he said everything with his eyes. Okay, humming chand mera dil now.

10. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

In the climax, when Surinder Sahni comes up on the stage to dance with his wife, instead of her partner, he makes everything crystal clear to her with his on-point expressions and dance moves.

Shah Rukh Khan, take a bow!

Please note that all images are taken from their respective movies.