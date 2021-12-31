From gripping storylines to intriguing characters, the entertainment industry has been churning out some really brilliant shows in the last couple of years. Most of these shows made a home in our hearts as soon as they were released. But as they say, all good things come to an end. So did these shows.

Undoubtedly, some goodbyes are really hard, especially when it comes down to our favourite shows. Today, we have prepared a list of popular shows that ended in 2021. So, grab a big tissue box as this article might make you cry buckets. Are you ready? Let’s begin!

1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

With the right amounts of wit, humour and drama, this show made a home in everyone's hearts when it first aired in 2013. This work comedy, with brilliant characters and on-point jokes, takes us back to our workplace. The show aired its last ever episode in September 2021. NINE NINE!

2. Money Heist

This show took the heist genre to another level. From an intriguing storyline to its foot-tapping background score, this show made us fall in love with the Professor's ingenious plans. Revolving around a band of eight robbers , having city names as their aliases, this heist crime drama premiered its fifth and last season in December 2021. Bella Ciao, folks!

3. The Bold Type

Hitting on a wide variety of important topics, like friendships and work-life balance, throughout its 5 seasons, this show become our instant favourite. This comedy-drama, which focuses on the lives of an international women's magazine’s employees, aired its final episode in June 2021.

4. Kim's Convenience

There's no doubt that this show had the right amount of humour and drama for its audience. Centering around the misadventures of a close-knit family running a convenience store, this sitcom ended in April 2021.

5. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Being one of the most iconic shows of all time, this show has been entertaining its audience since 2007. The reality show revolves around the personal and professional lives of the popular Kardashian-Jenner family. The legendary series premiered its last episode in June 2021.

6. On My Block

Redefining the word 'friendship', this show had a number of relatable characters for its teenage audience. Centering around four street-savvy friends, navigating their individual ways through high school, this teen comedy-drama television series ended in October 2021.

7. Atypical

From excellent writing to gripping performances, this heartfelt comedy went on and entertained us for 4 long seasons. This comedy-drama revolves around a teenager with autism and his life-changing journey of independence and came to an end in July 2021.

8. Lost In Space

This science-fiction series is a reimagining of the 1965 series with the same title. Focusing on a family, who fight against all odds to survive and escape after crash-landing on an alien planet, this show ended in December 2021.

9. Dear White People

Based on the 2014 movie of the same title, this comedy-drama revolves around a group of black students, who tackle racial discrimination. The show ended in September 2021.

10. Pose

This iconic show centered around New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture. With an excellent plotline and brilliant characters, this dance musical series ended in June 2021.

11. Bosch

This series focuses on a homicide detective, who is on his journey to solve the murder mystery of a young boy. This police procedural streaming television series, with a total of seven seasons, aired its last episode in June 2021.

12. Lucifer

Tom Ellis , as the Devil himself, had us falling for his on-screen and off-screen avatar across six long seasons. And of course, he had the perfect companion in 'detective' Decker, aka Chloe. The show ended in September 2021.

These shows made us cry, laugh and smile, all at the same time. Even though these shows had perfect endings, we will miss these shows a lot!