Now that the third season of Indian Matchmaking is here, there’s a lot new to learn. And these are all key aspects of a marriage – a successful one at that. Because according to Sima Taparia, a successful marriage is one that lasts. So things like staying happy do not matter as much.

Of course to sustain a marriage, one needs to put in a lot of effort – specifically when you HAVE to settle with just sixty percent of what you want in a partner. It’s almost like following a recipe to make an edible dish. Also, it’s just one recipe because shaadi is not like “ordering from a menu”.

So we imagined Sima Taparia’s idea of a successful marriage as a recipe. Follow this for results!

Step 1:

Step 2:

Step 3:

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 4:

Step 5:

Step 6:

Step 7:

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 8:

Step 9:

Step 10:

Step 11:

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 12:

Step 13:

Step 14:

Step 15:

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 16:

Step 17:

Eat, sleep, breathe and compromise.

Design Credits: Shanu Ketholia