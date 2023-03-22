Imagine it’s been a long day and you want to destress by listening to your favourite songs from a playlist that you have curated for yourself. But lo and behold, you see various songs no longer available on the platform. Well, it is a reality and if you have been an avid user of Spotify, you might have noticed multiple Bollywood songs being removed from the music streaming platform.

Many users took to Twitter and shared their plight on the social media platform. Among the most popular albums that have been removed from the music streaming giant’s platform are – Masaan, Piku, Laila Majnu, Kalank, Kedarnath, Udta Punjab, Dhadak, October, Fitoor, and Gully Boy to state a few.

Here's how people lamented about the removal of their favourite Bollywood albums from Spotify.

mf they removed masaan album from spotify i will end everything — gulshan (@ityade) March 20, 2023

spotify removed the piku album?????? what the fuck — h 🍊 (@shrek4prezzie) March 16, 2023

is spotify beefing with bollywood why are they taking off almost all the songs what do they have against daaru desi and kala chashma — mina (@versacenoon) March 15, 2023

SPOTIFY REMOVED KEDARNATH SONGS??? NO WAY ILL CRY — sh (@midnightmmry) March 19, 2023

THEYRE REMOVING BOLLYWOOD SONGS OFF SPOTIFY I HATE THIS YEAR SO MUCH AND ITS ONLY MARCH pic.twitter.com/XdO9ZVZ6wt — kiwi ¹⁰¹⁴ 🌻 (@sunf1owervolish) March 17, 2023

BRO WHY DID SPOTIFY REMOVE GOOD MUSIC. WHY CAN'T I PLAY KALANK ANYMORE. AND SO MANY OTHER HINDI SONGS — hades (@lycanthropez17) March 16, 2023

Spotify taking off so many Bollywood songs is ruining my life I might have to go back to YouTube to mp3 converter — 𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗹𝗶 ☾༓･*˚⁺‧͙☼ (@anjalianjalinaa) March 18, 2023

So first they removed Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela albums (under Eros)



And then few days ago I noticed Love Aaj Kal album has been removed (also under Eros)



AND NOW KALANK ALBUM IS GONE?!?! (under Zee Music)



WTF IS GOING ON SPOTIFY I HATE THIS 😭😭😭 — 𝙎.𝙆 (@shak3342) March 16, 2023

spotify removed the english vinglish soundtrackpic.twitter.com/tTgTxOUy9Z — salmanella (@narvilcufeyson) March 19, 2023

Spotify removing mass amounts of Bollywood music overnight has me in shambles. How am I supposed to do Sunday cleaning without Arjit Singh crying in my ear??? — N.A.S. (@chai_revolution) March 20, 2023

Spotify removed multiple Bollywood albums from its platform after the licensing agreement it had with Zee Music Company fell through. In case you did not know, Spotify does not own the songs it has on its platform (barring the Spotify originals). The streaming service makes deals with the publishers and owners to make the tracks available on the app. In this case, after the old license agreement came to its end Spotify and Zee Music Company have not come up with a mutually agreeable deal yet, states a report by Deccan Herald.

People can only hope and pray that these albums are brought back on Spotify.

