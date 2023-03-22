Imagine it’s been a long day and you want to destress by listening to your favourite songs from a playlist that you have curated for yourself. But lo and behold, you see various songs no longer available on the platform. Well, it is a reality and if you have been an avid user of Spotify, you might have noticed multiple Bollywood songs being removed from the music streaming platform.
Many users took to Twitter and shared their plight on the social media platform. Among the most popular albums that have been removed from the music streaming giant’s platform are – Masaan, Piku, Laila Majnu, Kalank, Kedarnath, Udta Punjab, Dhadak, October, Fitoor, and Gully Boy to state a few.
Here’s how people lamented about the removal of their favourite Bollywood albums from Spotify.
Spotify removed multiple Bollywood albums from its platform after the licensing agreement it had with Zee Music Company fell through. In case you did not know, Spotify does not own the songs it has on its platform (barring the Spotify originals). The streaming service makes deals with the publishers and owners to make the tracks available on the app. In this case, after the old license agreement came to its end Spotify and Zee Music Company have not come up with a mutually agreeable deal yet, states a report by Deccan Herald.
People can only hope and pray that these albums are brought back on Spotify.
