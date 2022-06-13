There are some on-screen duos that can't be remembered independently; they're simply inseparable and iconic together. No, I'm not referring to those great love pairings we've all swooned over.

They aren't defined by their relationship; rather, they are characterised by how well they fit together. These non-romantic pairs may be friends, colleagues, or parents and children, but the chemistry they have is everlasting for any Bollywood fanatic.

And we've put together a selection of some of the most notable pairs that will always have a special place in our hearts.

1. Manu and Pappi Ji in Tanu Weds Manu

Manu and Pappi Ji aren't your typical buddies, and the former's steadiness perfectly complements the latter's over-the-top demeanour. Although it isn't necessary that they always make the right decision together in the film, we all need a friend who will stand with us in any situation.

2. Rani and Vijayalakshmi in Queen

What a treat it was to witness an unexpected friendship between two completely different women in a faraway land. When it comes to relationships that are built on pure love and appreciation for one another, Rani and Vijayalakshi are absolute benchmarks. Gal-pal goals!

3. Dolly and Biji in Vicky Donor

Bollywood has shown us a range of DIL-MIL relationships, some of which we adored and others which we despised. Dolly and Biji, on the other hand, are a cut above the rest. They're each other's confidantes, friends, and those companions that can have deep conversations at 3 am (of course, with a peg).

4. Milli and Manju in Khoobsurat

Haven't we all wished we could be as open with our mothers as Mili is with hers? It would mean the world to any child to be understood and supported by their parents in that way.

5. Amar and Prem in Andaz Apna Apna

And, among the many classic characters we've seen throughout the years, Amar and Prem are unforgettable. Andaz Apna Apna has a cult status, and these two main characters have contributed much to its appeal.

6. Srikant and JK in The Family Man

Srikant and JK are the heart and spirit of The Family Man, a brilliant show. How rare is it to have a rapport with one's colleague? And these two brilliantly crafted and well-executed characters have set the bar for the rest of us.

7. Munna and Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS

Despite the fact that we've seen the dynamic between a lead and sidekick countless times on screen, none of them can compare to Munna and Circuit. Just two incredibly fascinating personalities who are never overshadowed by one another.

8. Rancho and Virus in 3 Idiots

We like Rancho's friendship with Farhan and Raju, as well as his romance with Pia, but Virus is one of the film's most compelling characters. Rancho and Virus have completely different perspectives on life and career, yet they do challenge one other's beliefs.

9. Rana and Bhaskor in Piku

The little banter between Piku and Bhaskor was certainly endearing to watch, but Rana and Bhaskor hold my heart. Two people from opposing schools of thought thrown together by chance will never fail to be fascinating to watch.

10. Prahlad and Vikas in Panchayat

Prahlad and Vikas from Panchayat are a fresh and worthy addition to the iconic on-screen duo. The actors have done an excellent job of bringing the characters to life, just as the writer did in crafting them. You won't notice the leads in their presence because their equation is so delightful to see.

11. Murad and MC Sher in Gully Boy

Who doesn't need a pal who can help you overcome your fears, stretch your limits, and encourage you on in your journey? In Gully Boy, MC Sher is undoubtedly that friend for Murad. They not only inspired one another, but also the audience.

12. Imraan and Bagwati in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Last but not least, Imraan and Bagwati, are the forever legendary pair. Even though they didn't have much screen time, they left an impression on us.

That's all that we came up with, but if you know of any other non-romantic duos, let us know in the comments section.