After waiting and teasing us with prevues and glimpses for so long, Jawan is finally here. The hype for this movie is real as Shah Rukh Khan has managed to stun the audience once again with an avatar that none of us could have imagined. After Pathaan, Jawan is his second film this year and we aren’t complaining because there is no such thing as too much of Shah Rukh Khan.

The multiple visuals surfacing on social media from the first-day premiers of Jawan look nothing short of a festival. Some fans thronged to the theatres as early as 5:35 AM. They carried posters of the film and cheered for King Khan.

Throughout his career which spans over 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan has risen to become a celebrity, an icon, a phenomenon, and a moment. Like many celebs from the South, he has achieved a demi-god status and his die-hard fans leave no stone unturned to show how much their hero means to them.

Even if it means showing up at a jam-packed theatre at 6 AM to watch him on the silver screen.

Haters can keep crying saying it's corporate booking because in their wildest dream their star won't be able to bring this much crowd for a 6AM show #Jawanpic.twitter.com/9lDNoyJVyZ — Aman (@amanaggar02) September 7, 2023

Or, taking out a rally with garlands on SRK’s posters.

SRK fans from Patna took out the rally today to celebrate Jawan 💥#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanReview pic.twitter.com/5vIKhyEZjc — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 7, 2023

And if you thought, the madness and love for SRK is contained only outside the theatres, then you are really underestimating his prowess. The audience cheers and dances whenever they see him on screen.

Take a look here where the audience is dancing along with SRK when Jawan‘s Zinda Banda starts playing. Shah Rukh Khan has the power to collectively bring the audience together despite their differences to celebrate his movie.

Once #ShahRukhKhan said "Main Khud Bollywood Hoon" because he knew KISI KE BAAP MEIN DUM NAHI AISA HYPE CREATE KARNE KI.. ⚡️#ShahRukhKhan was the greatest, still the greatest and will remain the greatest 🔥



ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER RESPONSE #Jawan 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/noRwsS1LrI — p. (@iTheExcalibur_) September 7, 2023

In Gaiety Galaxy, an iconic movie theatre in SoBo that is thronged by celebs and their fans alike, SRK’s fans formed a human pyramid and waved a Jawan flag. I mean, for which Bollywood celeb have we seen a celebration of this massive scale?

Fans and fans and more ….#Jawan



Gaiety Galaxy pic.twitter.com/2R2hBQJ0fF — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) September 7, 2023

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Fans offer milk to Shah Rukh Khan's poster and celebrate outside a theatre in Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jawan' pic.twitter.com/LWYtM1kPS3 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

If you really want to know what stardom looks like, just take a look at these visuals from the nationwide premier of Jawan. Despite the differences, Indians have really come together for just one thing – a Shah Rukh Khan movie. And that is enough to tell you the power SRK wields on his audience even after almost 100 films.

Totally Madness in Bihar, omg unreal craze 🔥😭💥💥

This is not stardom this is SHADOM 🛐#Jawanpic.twitter.com/ktgNRTwZ3U — 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐘𝐚𝐠𝐚 (@yagaa__) September 7, 2023

Even if Shah Rukh Khan releases another film next year or towards the end of this year, fans will show up with the same or even more gusto and celebrate it like a festival. Like they have for almost all of his films to date.

Shah Rukh Khan is, truly, the last of stars and nothing can change our minds about this fact.

