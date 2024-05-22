Hey there, fellow cinephiles and bud enthusiasts! Are you ready to light up the screen and elevate your movie nights to a whole new level? Well, grab your favorite stash and get comfy, because we’re about to embark on a cinematic journey like no other.

In this article, we’re counting down the 30 best stoner movies that are guaranteed to spark some serious laughs and good vibes. So, are you ready to light up the screen and join us on this epic cinematic journey? Let’s roll!

1. A Space Odyssey (1968)

Lead actors: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood

Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood Supporting Artist: Douglas Rain (voice of HAL 9000)

Douglas Rain (voice of HAL 9000) Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Release date: April 6, 1968

April 6, 1968 Run Time: 149 minutes

149 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Revenue: $190.7 million

$190.7 million Language: English

The movie follows a voyage to Jupiter with the sentient computer HAL 9000 aboard the spacecraft Discovery One. As the crew navigates mysterious monoliths and encounters unexpected events, they grapple with themes of evolution, artificial intelligence, and the nature of humanity.

2. Zardoz (1974)

Lead actors: Sean Connery, Charlotte Rampling

Sean Connery, Charlotte Rampling Supporting Artist: Sara Kestelman

Sara Kestelman Director: John Boorman

John Boorman Release date: February 6, 1974

February 6, 1974 Run Time: 105 minutes

105 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Revenue: $1.8 million

$1.8 million Language: English

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the story revolves around a primitive society divided into two groups: the Brutals, who live in squalor and are ruled by a god-like figure called Zardoz, and the Eternals, who live in luxury and possess advanced technology. The plot unfolds as Zed, a Brutal warrior infiltrates the Eternals’ society after being transported by Zardoz. As Zed explores this strange world, he challenges the Eternals’ beliefs and ultimately uncovers the truth behind Zardoz and the society’s existence.

3. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Lead actors: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan

Judy Garland, Frank Morgan Supporting Artist: Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr

Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr Director: Victor Fleming

Victor Fleming Release date: August 25, 1939

August 25, 1939 Run Time: 101 minutes

101 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $3 million (initial)

$3 million (initial) Language: English

Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a farm in Kansas gets swept away to the magical land of Oz when a tornado hits her home. In Oz, she embarks on a journey to the Emerald City to seek help from the Wizard of Oz to find her way back home.

4. Ted (2012)

Lead actors: Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis

Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis Supporting Artist: Seth MacFarlane (voice of Ted), Giovanni Ribisi

Seth MacFarlane (voice of Ted), Giovanni Ribisi Director: Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane Release date: June 29, 2012

June 29, 2012 Run Time: 106 minutes

106 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $549.4 million

$549.4 million Language: English

John Bennett, a grown man has a childhood teddy bear named Ted that came to life due to a childhood wish. As John navigates adulthood with his girlfriend Lori, Ted remains his crude, irresponsible, loyal best friend. However, as John’s relationship with Lori deepens, Ted’s influence strains their bond. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.

5. This Is The End (2013)

Lead actors: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel

James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel Supporting Artist: Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera, Emma Watson

Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera, Emma Watson Director: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Release date: June 12, 2013

June 12, 2013 Run Time: 107 minutes

107 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $126 million

$126 million Language: English

The story revolves around a fictionalized version of several Hollywood actors, including Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson, who find themselves trapped in James Franco’s house during the apocalypse. As the world outside descends into chaos, the group must confront their issues and try to survive together while dealing with limited supplies and various comedic challenges. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.

6. Inception (2010)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page Supporting Artist: Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard

Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: July 16, 2010

July 16, 2010 Run Time: 148 minutes

148 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Revenue: $829.9 million

$829.9 million Language: English

The film explores the concept of shared dreaming and follows a skilled thief named Dom Cobb, who specializes in “extraction”, stealing valuable secrets from deep within the subconscious during the dream state. Cobb is offered a chance to have his criminal record erased in exchange for performing an “inception”, planting an idea into the mind of a high-profile target.

7. Arrival (2016)

Lead actors: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner

Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner Supporting Artist: Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg

Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Release date: November 11, 2016

November 11, 2016 Run Time: 116 minutes

116 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: $203.4 million

$203.4 million Language: English

Louise Banks, a linguistic professor is recruited by the military to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors that have arrived on Earth in mysterious spacecraft. As tensions rise between nations and fear of the unknown escalates, she leads a team to decipher the complex language of the alien beings known as Heptapods. Through her interactions with the aliens, Louise begins to experience vivid flashbacks that reveal a deeper connection to their language and their purpose on Earth.

8. We’re the Millers (2013)

Lead actors: Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston

Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston Supporting Artist: Emma Roberts, Will Poulter

Emma Roberts, Will Poulter Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Rawson Marshall Thurber Release date: August 7, 2013

August 7, 2013 Run Time: 110 minutes

110 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $270 million

$270 million Language: English

David Clark, a small-time marijuana dealer is forced to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States to clear his debt with his supplier. To avoid suspicion at the border, he recruits a fake family consisting of a stripper named Rose, a lonely teenager named Kenny, and a streetwise teen girl named Casey. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.

9. Inherent Vice (2014)

Lead actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin

Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin Supporting Artist: Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston

Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Release date: December 12, 2014

December 12, 2014 Run Time: 148 minutes

148 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $14.7 million

$14.7 million Language: English

Larry “Doc” Sportello, a private investigator becomes embroiled in a convoluted web of mysteries in Los Angeles. Doc’s ex-girlfriend, Shasta Fay Hepworth, reappears in his life with a plea for help. She believes her current boyfriend, a wealthy real estate mogul named Mickey Wolfmann, has been targeted for abduction and institutionalization by his wife and her lover. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.

10. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Lead actors: John Cho, Kal Penn

John Cho, Kal Penn Supporting Artist: Paula Garcés, Neil Patrick Harris

Paula Garcés, Neil Patrick Harris Director: Danny Leiner

Danny Leiner Release date: July 30, 2004

July 30, 2004 Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $23.9 million

$23.9 million Language: English

Harold Lee, and Kumar Patel, two friends, embark on a wild and hilarious journey to satisfy their craving for White Castle hamburgers after a night of smoking marijuana. As they set out on their quest, they encounter a series of absurd and comedic obstacles, including encounters with racist cops, a cheetah, and Neil Patrick Harris playing a fictionalized version of himself. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.

11. Inside Out (2015)

Lead actors: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith

Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith Supporting Artist: Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black

Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black Director: Pete Docter, Ronaldo Del Carmen (co-director)

Pete Docter, Ronaldo Del Carmen (co-director) Release date: June 19, 2015

June 19, 2015 Run Time: 95 minutes

95 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: $858.8 million

$858.8 million Language: English

The story takes place primarily inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl named Riley Anderson and explores the emotions that govern her behavior. The film personifies Riley’s core emotions as characters: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust. These emotions work together in Headquarters, Riley’s control center, to navigate her experiences and memories as she goes through a major life change which is moving with her family from the Midwest to San Francisco.

12. Avatar (2009)

Lead actors: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana Supporting Artist: Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang

Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Release date: December 18, 2009

December 18, 2009 Run Time: 162 minutes

162 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $2.79 billion

$2.79 billion Language: English

Jake Sully, a paralyzed former Marine, is recruited to join the Avatar Program, an initiative that allows humans to remotely control genetically engineered bodies called avatars to interact with the indigenous Na’vi population on Pandora. Through his avatar, Jake becomes immersed in the Na’vi culture and forms a deep connection with Neytiri, a Na’vi princess.

13. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Lead actors: Jason London, Wiley Wiggins

Jason London, Wiley Wiggins Supporting Artist: Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck

Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater Release date: September 24, 1993

September 24, 1993 Run Time: 102 minutes

102 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $8 million

$8 million Language: English

Set in 1976 during the last day of school at a suburban high school in Texas, the story follows a diverse ensemble cast of characters as they navigate the rites of passage, social dynamics, and youthful rebellion of adolescence.

14. Idiocracy (2006)

Lead actors: Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph

Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph Supporting Artist: Dax Shepard, Terry Crews

Dax Shepard, Terry Crews Director: Mike Judge

Mike Judge Release date: September 1, 2006

September 1, 2006 Run Time: 84 minutes

84 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $495,303

$495,303 Language: English

Joe Bauers, an average soldier is selected for a military experiment involving suspended animation. However, the experiment goes awry, and Joe wakes up 500 years later in a society where idiocy has become the norm and intelligence is rare.

15. Reefer Madness (1936)

Lead actors: Dorothy Short, Kenneth Craig

Dorothy Short, Kenneth Craig Supporting Artist: Lillian Miles, Dave O’Brien

Lillian Miles, Dave O’Brien Director: Louis J. Gasnier

Louis J. Gasnier Release date: April 14, 1936

April 14, 1936 Run Time: Approximately 66 minutes

Approximately 66 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.8/10

3.8/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: English

The film portrays the fictionalized story of young adults who become entangled in a world of crime, violence, and debauchery after smoking marijuana. It depicts marijuana users as morally corrupt and mentally unstable, leading to acts of insanity, murder, and suicide.

16. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Lead actors: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith

Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith Supporting Artist: Ben Affleck, Shannon Elizabeth

Ben Affleck, Shannon Elizabeth Director: Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith Release date: August 24, 2001

August 24, 2001 Run Time: 104 minutes

104 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $33.8 million

$33.8 million Language: English

After learning that a movie studio is making a movie about Bluntman and Chronic, comic book characters based on Jay and Silent Bob, the duo sets out to sabotage the production and reclaim their likeness rights. This is one of the best comedy movies to watch stoned.

17. Pineapple Express (2008)

Lead actors: Seth Rogen, James Franco

Seth Rogen, James Franco Supporting Artist: Danny McBride, Gary Cole

Danny McBride, Gary Cole Director: David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green Release date: August 6, 2008

August 6, 2008 Run Time: 111 minutes

111 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $101.6 million

$101.6 million Language: English

Dale Denton, a process server witnesses a murder committed by a crooked cop and a drug lord while on a visit to his drug dealer, Saul Silver. In a panic, Dale flees the scene, leaving behind a rare strain of marijuana called Pineapple Express. As Dale and Saul become unlikely allies, they find themselves pursued by both the police and the drug lord’s henchmen.

18. Friday (1995)

Lead actors: Ice Cube, Chris Tucker

Ice Cube, Chris Tucker Supporting Artist: Nia Long, Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr.

Nia Long, Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr. Director: F. Gary Gray

F. Gary Gray Release date: April 26, 1995

April 26, 1995 Run Time: 91 minutes

91 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $28.2 million

$28.2 million Language: English

The film unfolds over a single day, as Craig and Smokey navigate neighborhood drama, run-ins with local bullies and drug dealers, and comedic interactions with colorful characters in their community. As they grapple with personal challenges and humorous situations, they reflect on life, friendship, and the struggles of living in the inner city.

19. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Benicio del Toro

Johnny Depp, Benicio del Toro Supporting Artist: Tobey Maguire, Ellen Barkin

Tobey Maguire, Ellen Barkin Director: Terry Gilliam

Terry Gilliam Release date: May 22, 1998

May 22, 1998 Run Time: 118 minutes

118 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $13.7 million

$13.7 million Language: English

Raoul Duke, a journalist, and his attorney, Dr. Gonzo, embark on a drug-fueled road trip to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race and the American Dream. As the duo journey through the desert landscape of Nevada, they descend into a surreal and hallucinatory odyssey marked by drug binges, bizarre encounters, and reflections on the decline of the counterculture movement of the 1960s.

20. The Beach Bum (2019)

Lead actors: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg

Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg Supporting Artist: Isla Fisher, Zac Efron

Isla Fisher, Zac Efron Director: Harmony Korine

Harmony Korine Release date: March 29, 2019

March 29, 2019 Run Time: 95 minutes

95 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Revenue: $5.8 million

$5.8 million Language: English

Moondog, a rebellious and free-spirited poet and stoner, navigates life in the Florida Keys. Despite his carefree attitude, he is forced to confront the consequences of his actions and reconcile with the people in his life, including his wife Minnie, and his daughter Heather. This is one of the best comedy movies to watch stoned.

21. The Last Waltz (1978)

Lead actors: Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm

Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm Supporting Artist: Rick Danko, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson

Rick Danko, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Release date: April 26, 1978

April 26, 1978 Run Time: 117 minutes

117 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: English

The film features performances by The Band, as well as guest appearances by several notable musicians, including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, and many others. The concert covers a wide range of musical genres, including rock, folk, blues, and country, showcasing The Band’s versatility and influence on the music scene.

22. Up in Smoke (1978)

Lead actors: Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong

Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong Supporting Artist: Strother Martin, Edie Adams

Strother Martin, Edie Adams Director: Lou Adler

Lou Adler Release date: September 15, 1978

September 15, 1978 Run Time: 86 minutes

86 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $44.4 million

$44.4 million Language: English

The story revolves around Pedro and Man’s quest to find more marijuana after they unknowingly smoke a joint made entirely of marijuana laced with fiberglass. Along the way, they encounter various eccentric characters and find themselves in outrageous situations, including getting arrested, joining a battle of the bands, and inadvertently smuggling a van made entirely of marijuana across the border.

23. 9 to 5 (1980)

Lead actors: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton Supporting Artist: Dabney Coleman, Sterling Hayden

Dabney Coleman, Sterling Hayden Director: Colin Higgins

Colin Higgins Release date: December 19, 1980

December 19, 1980 Run Time: 109 minutes

109 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $103.3 million

$103.3 million Language: English

The story follows three working women – Judy Bernly, Violet Newstead, and Doralee Rhodes, who team up to take revenge on their sexist and tyrannical boss, Franklin Hart Jr. Fed up with their demeaning treatment and low pay at Consolidated Companies, the women unite to overthrow their oppressive boss and transform their workplace into a more equitable and empowering environment.

24. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Lead actors: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Supporting Artist: George Carlin, Terry Camilleri

George Carlin, Terry Camilleri Director: Stephen Herek

Stephen Herek Release date: February 17, 1989

February 17, 1989 Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: $40.5 million

$40.5 million Language: English

Facing the prospect of failing their history class and being separated, Bill and Ted, two classmates are visited by Rufus, a traveler from the future who gives them access to a time-traveling phone booth. With Rufus’s guidance, Bill and Ted journey through various historical periods, recruiting famous figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Napoleon Bonaparte, Joan of Arc, and Socrates to help them with their presentation.

25. Clueless (1995)

Lead actors: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy

Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy Supporting Artist: Paul Rudd, Donald Faison

Paul Rudd, Donald Faison Director: Amy Heckerling

Amy Heckerling Release date: July 19, 1995

July 19, 1995 Run Time: 97 minutes

97 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $56.6 million

$56.6 million Language: English

Cher Horowitz, a popular and fashionable teenage girl enjoys matchmaking and meddling in the lives of her friends and family. As Cher navigates the social hierarchy of high school, she takes under her wing a new student named Tai Frasier and attempts to give her a makeover to improve her popularity.

26. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Lead actors: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore

Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore Supporting Artist: Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman

Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen (uncredited)

Joel Coen, Ethan Coen (uncredited) Release date: March 6, 1998

March 6, 1998 Run Time: 117 minutes

117 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: $46.2 million

$46.2 million Language: English

Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, a laid-back and eccentric slacker becomes embroiled in a complex and absurd series of events after a case of mistaken identity. When a group of thugs urinate on The Dude’s rug, mistaking him for a wealthy man with the same name, he seeks compensation from the actual Jeffrey Lebowski, a wealthy and wheelchair-bound philanthropist.

27. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Lead actors: Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran

Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran Supporting Artist: Jason Statham, Vinnie Jones

Jason Statham, Vinnie Jones Director: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie Release date: August 28, 1998

August 28, 1998 Run Time: 107 minutes

107 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: $28.1 million

$28.1 million Language: English

The story revolves around a group of friends in London who become involved in a high-stakes card game that spirals into a series of increasingly dangerous and interconnected events.

28. Half Baked (1998)

Lead actors: Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Díaz

Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Díaz Supporting Artist: Jim Breuer, Harland Williams

Jim Breuer, Harland Williams Director: Tamra Davis

Tamra Davis Release date: January 16, 1998

January 16, 1998 Run Time: 82 minutes

82 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $17.5 million

$17.5 million Language: English

The story follows four friends – Thurgood, Brian, Scarface, and Kenny – who get into various comedic misadventures as they navigate their lives as marijuana enthusiasts in New York City. Thurgood works as a janitor at a medical research laboratory, where he steals marijuana for himself and his friends after one of them is arrested for feeding a police horse some junk food while high.

29. Super Troopers (2001)

Lead actors: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme

Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme Supporting Artist: Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske

Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske Director: Jay Chandrasekhar

Jay Chandrasekhar Release date: January 19, 2001

January 19, 2001 Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $23.2 million

$23.2 million Language: English

The story follows five eccentric Vermont state troopers – Thorny, Foster, Mac, Rabbit, and Farva – as they engage in pranks, shenanigans, and hijinks while patrolling the highways. However, their easygoing lifestyle is threatened when their precinct is in danger of being shut down due to budget cuts.

30. Smiley Face (2007)

Lead actors: Anna Faris, John Krasinski

Anna Faris, John Krasinski Supporting Artist: Adam Brody, Danny Masterson

Adam Brody, Danny Masterson Director: Gregg Araki

Gregg Araki Release date: January 19, 2007 (Sundance Film Festival), October 12, 2007 (limited release)

January 19, 2007 (Sundance Film Festival), October 12, 2007 (limited release) Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Revenue: $789,351

$789,351 Language: English

The story follows Jane, a young actress, as she accidentally consumes a plate of cannabis-laced cupcakes belonging to her roommate, Steve. Already in a haze from smoking marijuana, Jane’s day takes a turn for the worse as she experiences a series of misadventures while attempting to complete a series of tasks, including auditioning for an acting role, paying her overdue rent, and returning borrowed items to friends.

These best stoner movies are sure to hit the spot, whether you’re chilling solo or sparking up with friends.