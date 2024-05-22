Hey there, fellow cinephiles and bud enthusiasts! Are you ready to light up the screen and elevate your movie nights to a whole new level? Well, grab your favorite stash and get comfy, because we’re about to embark on a cinematic journey like no other.
In this article, we’re counting down the 30 best stoner movies that are guaranteed to spark some serious laughs and good vibes. So, are you ready to light up the screen and join us on this epic cinematic journey? Let’s roll!
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name & Year
|IMDb Rating
|1.
|A Space Odyssey (1968)
|8.3
|2.
|Zardoz (1974)
|5.8
|3.
|The Wizard of Oz (1939)
|8.1
|4.
|Ted (2012)
|6.9
|5.
|This Is The End (2013)
|6.6
|6.
|Inception (2010)
|8.8
|7.
|Arrival (2016)
|7.9
|8.
|We’re the Millers (2013)
|7
|9.
|Inherent Vice (2014)
|6.6
|10.
|Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
|7
|11.
|Inside Out (2015)
|8.1
|12.
|Avatar (2009)
|7.9
|13.
|Dazed and Confused (1993)
|7.6
|14.
|Idiocracy (2006)
|6.5
|15.
|Reefer Madness (1936)
|3.7
|16.
|Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
|6.8
|17.
|Pineapple Express (2008)
|6.9
|18.
|Friday (1995)
|7.2
|19.
|Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
|7.5
|20.
|The Beach Bum (2019)
|5.5
|21.
|The Last Waltz (1978)
|8.1
|22.
|Up in Smoke (1978)
|6.9
|23.
|9 to 5 (1980)
|6.9
|24.
|Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
|7.1
|25.
|Clueless (1995)
|6.9
|26.
|The Big Lebowski (1998)
|8.1
|27.
|Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)
|8.1
|28.
|Half Baked (1998)
|6.6
|29.
|Super Troopers (2001)
|7
|30.
|Smiley Face (2007)
|5.8
Also Read: Erotic Movies
1. A Space Odyssey (1968)
- Lead actors: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood
- Supporting Artist: Douglas Rain (voice of HAL 9000)
- Director: Stanley Kubrick
- Release date: April 6, 1968
- Run Time: 149 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Revenue: $190.7 million
- Language: English
The movie follows a voyage to Jupiter with the sentient computer HAL 9000 aboard the spacecraft Discovery One. As the crew navigates mysterious monoliths and encounters unexpected events, they grapple with themes of evolution, artificial intelligence, and the nature of humanity.
2. Zardoz (1974)
- Lead actors: Sean Connery, Charlotte Rampling
- Supporting Artist: Sara Kestelman
- Director: John Boorman
- Release date: February 6, 1974
- Run Time: 105 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Revenue: $1.8 million
- Language: English
Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the story revolves around a primitive society divided into two groups: the Brutals, who live in squalor and are ruled by a god-like figure called Zardoz, and the Eternals, who live in luxury and possess advanced technology. The plot unfolds as Zed, a Brutal warrior infiltrates the Eternals’ society after being transported by Zardoz. As Zed explores this strange world, he challenges the Eternals’ beliefs and ultimately uncovers the truth behind Zardoz and the society’s existence.
3. The Wizard of Oz (1939)
- Lead actors: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan
- Supporting Artist: Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr
- Director: Victor Fleming
- Release date: August 25, 1939
- Run Time: 101 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: $3 million (initial)
- Language: English
Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a farm in Kansas gets swept away to the magical land of Oz when a tornado hits her home. In Oz, she embarks on a journey to the Emerald City to seek help from the Wizard of Oz to find her way back home.
4. Ted (2012)
- Lead actors: Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis
- Supporting Artist: Seth MacFarlane (voice of Ted), Giovanni Ribisi
- Director: Seth MacFarlane
- Release date: June 29, 2012
- Run Time: 106 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: $549.4 million
- Language: English
John Bennett, a grown man has a childhood teddy bear named Ted that came to life due to a childhood wish. As John navigates adulthood with his girlfriend Lori, Ted remains his crude, irresponsible, loyal best friend. However, as John’s relationship with Lori deepens, Ted’s influence strains their bond. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.
5. This Is The End (2013)
- Lead actors: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel
- Supporting Artist: Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera, Emma Watson
- Director: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg
- Release date: June 12, 2013
- Run Time: 107 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: $126 million
- Language: English
The story revolves around a fictionalized version of several Hollywood actors, including Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Craig Robinson, who find themselves trapped in James Franco’s house during the apocalypse. As the world outside descends into chaos, the group must confront their issues and try to survive together while dealing with limited supplies and various comedic challenges. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.
6. Inception (2010)
- Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page
- Supporting Artist: Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Release date: July 16, 2010
- Run Time: 148 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Revenue: $829.9 million
- Language: English
The film explores the concept of shared dreaming and follows a skilled thief named Dom Cobb, who specializes in “extraction”, stealing valuable secrets from deep within the subconscious during the dream state. Cobb is offered a chance to have his criminal record erased in exchange for performing an “inception”, planting an idea into the mind of a high-profile target.
7. Arrival (2016)
- Lead actors: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner
- Supporting Artist: Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Release date: November 11, 2016
- Run Time: 116 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Revenue: $203.4 million
- Language: English
Louise Banks, a linguistic professor is recruited by the military to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors that have arrived on Earth in mysterious spacecraft. As tensions rise between nations and fear of the unknown escalates, she leads a team to decipher the complex language of the alien beings known as Heptapods. Through her interactions with the aliens, Louise begins to experience vivid flashbacks that reveal a deeper connection to their language and their purpose on Earth.
8. We’re the Millers (2013)
- Lead actors: Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston
- Supporting Artist: Emma Roberts, Will Poulter
- Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber
- Release date: August 7, 2013
- Run Time: 110 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: $270 million
- Language: English
David Clark, a small-time marijuana dealer is forced to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States to clear his debt with his supplier. To avoid suspicion at the border, he recruits a fake family consisting of a stripper named Rose, a lonely teenager named Kenny, and a streetwise teen girl named Casey. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.
Also Read: Bollywood Movie Names for Dumb Charades
9. Inherent Vice (2014)
- Lead actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin
- Supporting Artist: Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Release date: December 12, 2014
- Run Time: 148 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: $14.7 million
- Language: English
Larry “Doc” Sportello, a private investigator becomes embroiled in a convoluted web of mysteries in Los Angeles. Doc’s ex-girlfriend, Shasta Fay Hepworth, reappears in his life with a plea for help. She believes her current boyfriend, a wealthy real estate mogul named Mickey Wolfmann, has been targeted for abduction and institutionalization by his wife and her lover. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.
10. Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
- Lead actors: John Cho, Kal Penn
- Supporting Artist: Paula Garcés, Neil Patrick Harris
- Director: Danny Leiner
- Release date: July 30, 2004
- Run Time: 88 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: $23.9 million
- Language: English
Harold Lee, and Kumar Patel, two friends, embark on a wild and hilarious journey to satisfy their craving for White Castle hamburgers after a night of smoking marijuana. As they set out on their quest, they encounter a series of absurd and comedic obstacles, including encounters with racist cops, a cheetah, and Neil Patrick Harris playing a fictionalized version of himself. This is one of the funny films to watch when stoned.
11. Inside Out (2015)
- Lead actors: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith
- Supporting Artist: Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black
- Director: Pete Docter, Ronaldo Del Carmen (co-director)
- Release date: June 19, 2015
- Run Time: 95 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: $858.8 million
- Language: English
The story takes place primarily inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl named Riley Anderson and explores the emotions that govern her behavior. The film personifies Riley’s core emotions as characters: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust. These emotions work together in Headquarters, Riley’s control center, to navigate her experiences and memories as she goes through a major life change which is moving with her family from the Midwest to San Francisco.
12. Avatar (2009)
- Lead actors: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana
- Supporting Artist: Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang
- Director: James Cameron
- Release date: December 18, 2009
- Run Time: 162 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: $2.79 billion
- Language: English
Jake Sully, a paralyzed former Marine, is recruited to join the Avatar Program, an initiative that allows humans to remotely control genetically engineered bodies called avatars to interact with the indigenous Na’vi population on Pandora. Through his avatar, Jake becomes immersed in the Na’vi culture and forms a deep connection with Neytiri, a Na’vi princess.
13. Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Lead actors: Jason London, Wiley Wiggins
- Supporting Artist: Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck
- Director: Richard Linklater
- Release date: September 24, 1993
- Run Time: 102 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: $8 million
- Language: English
Set in 1976 during the last day of school at a suburban high school in Texas, the story follows a diverse ensemble cast of characters as they navigate the rites of passage, social dynamics, and youthful rebellion of adolescence.
14. Idiocracy (2006)
- Lead actors: Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph
- Supporting Artist: Dax Shepard, Terry Crews
- Director: Mike Judge
- Release date: September 1, 2006
- Run Time: 84 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Revenue: $495,303
- Language: English
Joe Bauers, an average soldier is selected for a military experiment involving suspended animation. However, the experiment goes awry, and Joe wakes up 500 years later in a society where idiocy has become the norm and intelligence is rare.
15. Reefer Madness (1936)
- Lead actors: Dorothy Short, Kenneth Craig
- Supporting Artist: Lillian Miles, Dave O’Brien
- Director: Louis J. Gasnier
- Release date: April 14, 1936
- Run Time: Approximately 66 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 3.8/10
- Revenue: Information not available
- Language: English
The film portrays the fictionalized story of young adults who become entangled in a world of crime, violence, and debauchery after smoking marijuana. It depicts marijuana users as morally corrupt and mentally unstable, leading to acts of insanity, murder, and suicide.
16. Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
- Lead actors: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith
- Supporting Artist: Ben Affleck, Shannon Elizabeth
- Director: Kevin Smith
- Release date: August 24, 2001
- Run Time: 104 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: $33.8 million
- Language: English
After learning that a movie studio is making a movie about Bluntman and Chronic, comic book characters based on Jay and Silent Bob, the duo sets out to sabotage the production and reclaim their likeness rights. This is one of the best comedy movies to watch stoned.
17. Pineapple Express (2008)
- Lead actors: Seth Rogen, James Franco
- Supporting Artist: Danny McBride, Gary Cole
- Director: David Gordon Green
- Release date: August 6, 2008
- Run Time: 111 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: $101.6 million
- Language: English
Dale Denton, a process server witnesses a murder committed by a crooked cop and a drug lord while on a visit to his drug dealer, Saul Silver. In a panic, Dale flees the scene, leaving behind a rare strain of marijuana called Pineapple Express. As Dale and Saul become unlikely allies, they find themselves pursued by both the police and the drug lord’s henchmen.
18. Friday (1995)
- Lead actors: Ice Cube, Chris Tucker
- Supporting Artist: Nia Long, Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr.
- Director: F. Gary Gray
- Release date: April 26, 1995
- Run Time: 91 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: $28.2 million
- Language: English
The film unfolds over a single day, as Craig and Smokey navigate neighborhood drama, run-ins with local bullies and drug dealers, and comedic interactions with colorful characters in their community. As they grapple with personal challenges and humorous situations, they reflect on life, friendship, and the struggles of living in the inner city.
19. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
- Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Benicio del Toro
- Supporting Artist: Tobey Maguire, Ellen Barkin
- Director: Terry Gilliam
- Release date: May 22, 1998
- Run Time: 118 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: $13.7 million
- Language: English
Raoul Duke, a journalist, and his attorney, Dr. Gonzo, embark on a drug-fueled road trip to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race and the American Dream. As the duo journey through the desert landscape of Nevada, they descend into a surreal and hallucinatory odyssey marked by drug binges, bizarre encounters, and reflections on the decline of the counterculture movement of the 1960s.
20. The Beach Bum (2019)
- Lead actors: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg
- Supporting Artist: Isla Fisher, Zac Efron
- Director: Harmony Korine
- Release date: March 29, 2019
- Run Time: 95 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Revenue: $5.8 million
- Language: English
Moondog, a rebellious and free-spirited poet and stoner, navigates life in the Florida Keys. Despite his carefree attitude, he is forced to confront the consequences of his actions and reconcile with the people in his life, including his wife Minnie, and his daughter Heather. This is one of the best comedy movies to watch stoned.
21. The Last Waltz (1978)
- Lead actors: Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm
- Supporting Artist: Rick Danko, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Release date: April 26, 1978
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: Information not available
- Language: English
The film features performances by The Band, as well as guest appearances by several notable musicians, including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, and many others. The concert covers a wide range of musical genres, including rock, folk, blues, and country, showcasing The Band’s versatility and influence on the music scene.
Also Read: Feel Good Bollywood Movies
22. Up in Smoke (1978)
- Lead actors: Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong
- Supporting Artist: Strother Martin, Edie Adams
- Director: Lou Adler
- Release date: September 15, 1978
- Run Time: 86 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Revenue: $44.4 million
- Language: English
The story revolves around Pedro and Man’s quest to find more marijuana after they unknowingly smoke a joint made entirely of marijuana laced with fiberglass. Along the way, they encounter various eccentric characters and find themselves in outrageous situations, including getting arrested, joining a battle of the bands, and inadvertently smuggling a van made entirely of marijuana across the border.
23. 9 to 5 (1980)
- Lead actors: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton
- Supporting Artist: Dabney Coleman, Sterling Hayden
- Director: Colin Higgins
- Release date: December 19, 1980
- Run Time: 109 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: $103.3 million
- Language: English
The story follows three working women – Judy Bernly, Violet Newstead, and Doralee Rhodes, who team up to take revenge on their sexist and tyrannical boss, Franklin Hart Jr. Fed up with their demeaning treatment and low pay at Consolidated Companies, the women unite to overthrow their oppressive boss and transform their workplace into a more equitable and empowering environment.
24. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Lead actors: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter
- Supporting Artist: George Carlin, Terry Camilleri
- Director: Stephen Herek
- Release date: February 17, 1989
- Run Time: 90 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: $40.5 million
- Language: English
Facing the prospect of failing their history class and being separated, Bill and Ted, two classmates are visited by Rufus, a traveler from the future who gives them access to a time-traveling phone booth. With Rufus’s guidance, Bill and Ted journey through various historical periods, recruiting famous figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Napoleon Bonaparte, Joan of Arc, and Socrates to help them with their presentation.
25. Clueless (1995)
- Lead actors: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy
- Supporting Artist: Paul Rudd, Donald Faison
- Director: Amy Heckerling
- Release date: July 19, 1995
- Run Time: 97 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Revenue: $56.6 million
- Language: English
Cher Horowitz, a popular and fashionable teenage girl enjoys matchmaking and meddling in the lives of her friends and family. As Cher navigates the social hierarchy of high school, she takes under her wing a new student named Tai Frasier and attempts to give her a makeover to improve her popularity.
26. The Big Lebowski (1998)
- Lead actors: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore
- Supporting Artist: Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen (uncredited)
- Release date: March 6, 1998
- Run Time: 117 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: $46.2 million
- Language: English
Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, a laid-back and eccentric slacker becomes embroiled in a complex and absurd series of events after a case of mistaken identity. When a group of thugs urinate on The Dude’s rug, mistaking him for a wealthy man with the same name, he seeks compensation from the actual Jeffrey Lebowski, a wealthy and wheelchair-bound philanthropist.
27. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)
- Lead actors: Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran
- Supporting Artist: Jason Statham, Vinnie Jones
- Director: Guy Ritchie
- Release date: August 28, 1998
- Run Time: 107 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: $28.1 million
- Language: English
The story revolves around a group of friends in London who become involved in a high-stakes card game that spirals into a series of increasingly dangerous and interconnected events.
Also Read: Bollywood Horror Movies
28. Half Baked (1998)
- Lead actors: Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Díaz
- Supporting Artist: Jim Breuer, Harland Williams
- Director: Tamra Davis
- Release date: January 16, 1998
- Run Time: 82 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: $17.5 million
- Language: English
The story follows four friends – Thurgood, Brian, Scarface, and Kenny – who get into various comedic misadventures as they navigate their lives as marijuana enthusiasts in New York City. Thurgood works as a janitor at a medical research laboratory, where he steals marijuana for himself and his friends after one of them is arrested for feeding a police horse some junk food while high.
29. Super Troopers (2001)
- Lead actors: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme
- Supporting Artist: Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske
- Director: Jay Chandrasekhar
- Release date: January 19, 2001
- Run Time: 100 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: $23.2 million
- Language: English
The story follows five eccentric Vermont state troopers – Thorny, Foster, Mac, Rabbit, and Farva – as they engage in pranks, shenanigans, and hijinks while patrolling the highways. However, their easygoing lifestyle is threatened when their precinct is in danger of being shut down due to budget cuts.
30. Smiley Face (2007)
- Lead actors: Anna Faris, John Krasinski
- Supporting Artist: Adam Brody, Danny Masterson
- Director: Gregg Araki
- Release date: January 19, 2007 (Sundance Film Festival), October 12, 2007 (limited release)
- Run Time: 88 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Revenue: $789,351
- Language: English
The story follows Jane, a young actress, as she accidentally consumes a plate of cannabis-laced cupcakes belonging to her roommate, Steve. Already in a haze from smoking marijuana, Jane’s day takes a turn for the worse as she experiences a series of misadventures while attempting to complete a series of tasks, including auditioning for an acting role, paying her overdue rent, and returning borrowed items to friends.
These best stoner movies are sure to hit the spot, whether you’re chilling solo or sparking up with friends.