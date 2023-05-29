Actor Sunny Leone recently marked her Cannes red carpet debut with her film, Kennedy. She appeared on the red carpet with the cast and crew of the film and Daniel Weber, her husband. Taking to Instagram, the actor penned a beautiful note for her husband and it make you go all heart eyes.

Sunny Leone shared two videos from the Cannes Film Festival where she arrived with her husband. She wrote a heartfelt note that read, “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment, you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you, this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is, truly, selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

Sunny’s post has received over 82K likes. Daniel Weber left a beautiful comment on her post and honestly, it’s just #CoupleGoals. He commented, “You earned everything you have achieved!!!!! With or without me !!!! I love you !!!!! It’s just the beginning!!!!”

People cannot help but admire their jodi. They spammed the comments section with heart emojis.

We stan couples who motivate each other and push each other to achieve their dreams.

