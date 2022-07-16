Desis can't get over BCCI's ex-Vice President Lalit Modi and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's newly-discovered relationship and their memes across all social media platforms are proof of it. Now, Tanmay Bhat, a comedian and former co-founder of All India Bakchod has joined the list.

Tanmay on Saturday dropped in a recreated version of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's PDA moment and it has taken Instagram by storm. And there's a twist to that one. We're talking about this moment.

In the photo, Tanmay can be seen lying on a sofa, just like Lalit Modi. His friend, Naveed Manakkodan, is in the Sushmita-mode as they both make eye-contact with each other. Tanmay has kept his hand on Naveed's head almost exactly like in the original picture. What makes his post even more hilarious is the note. Tanmay used the similar caption as of Lalit Modi's, but kept a twist at the end of it... that they are flatmates.

He wrote, "A new beginning. A new life. Over the moon. In love doesn’t mean marriage. YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE FLATMATES."

Tanmay's post has left Instagram-janta in splits.

On Thursday, Lalit Modi made his relationship official while declaring that he is dating Sushmita Sen. He had posted several photos of the couple on Twitter and called her his "better-half". "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," his tweet read.

However, when whole desi janta were under this notion that they have tied the knot, Lalit Modi issued a clarification. He stated that they are only in relationship as of now and marriage may happen in the future.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Later, Sushmita Sen also revealed his relationship status saying she is in a happy place right now. Coming back to Tanmay's post, so, when are you planning to recreate this moment?