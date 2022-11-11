Famous for his role as Dwight Schrute in the award-winning series, The Office, Rainn Wilson has changed his name to draw attention to the risks of climate change. Rainn Wilson announced this news through a video he had posted on his Twitter account.
The 56-year-old actor changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. He said, “I’m hoping this name change brings attention to this growing… er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of litres per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.”
The name change coincides with the ongoing United Nations climate change conference COP27 held in Egypt. Explaining the ramifying effects of climate change further, the actor added that “what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic.”
Rainn Wilson is a board member of the Arctic Basecamp – a team of Arctic experts and scientists who have been raising their voices for climate justice at international forums. The actor called on to other celebrities to change their names as well. It is still unclear whether Rainn Wilson plans to officially change his name on government documents.