Famous for his role as Dwight Schrute in the award-winning series, The Office, Rainn Wilson has changed his name to draw attention to the risks of climate change. Rainn Wilson announced this news through a video he had posted on his Twitter account.

The 56-year-old actor changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson. He said, “I’m hoping this name change brings attention to this growing… er, melting issue. We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of litres per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it.”

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

The name change coincides with the ongoing United Nations climate change conference COP27 held in Egypt. Explaining the ramifying effects of climate change further, the actor added that “what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic.”