We take a lot of inspiration from Bollywood celebs! From the way they dress, their looks, to what they talk, share, and a lot of other things.

Today, we decided to list down a few things you can learn from Bollywood celebs' Instagram accounts.

1. Sameera Reddy - Body positivity

Sameera Reddy's account is where you will find all the body positivity. She also has a show named Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu on Insta, which is a delight to watch!



2. Ayushmann Khurrana - Creativity

From a Radio Jockie, a theatre actor, to his debut in Bollywood, Ayushmann has dabbled with every aspect of creativity. The actor is often seen posting write-ups on his Insta account and they are truly beautiful to read.

3. Evelyn Sharma - Normalising Breastfeeding

Evelyn Sharma recently became a mom, and since then, she has documented motherhood like no one else. From normalising breastfeeding to talking about her journey as a mother, her Instagram gives a peek into the life of new mommies.

4. Sanya Malhotra - Dancing videos

Sanya Malhotra's Instagram will definitely make you groove. She creates dance videos, and they are a treat to watch. With on-point choreography and moves, you will play the videos on loop.

4. Malaika Arora - Fitness & Fashion

From fitness to fashion, Malaika Arora's Instagram account offers you motivation for all. She also shares yoga videos that are worth trying.

5. Kalki - Aesthetics

Want some inspiration to create an aesthetic Insta profile? All you need to do is check Kalki's profile. The fact that she keeps it raw and real makes me stalk her every day.

6. Vidya Balan - Traditional outfit ideas

If you love wearing traditional clothes, Vidya's account can give you a lot of outfit ideas. Not to mention, she looked gorgeous during Jalsa promotions!

7. Disha Patani - Making Instagram reels

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Disha is also a pro at making Instagram reels. If you want to ace at making viral Insta reels follow Disha now.

Tell us which Bollywood celeb inspires you?

