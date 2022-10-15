One of the most subtle ways of flirting in this social media-addicted generation is via Instagram comments. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are living examples of this. Their PDA on social media has remained constant through all these years.

And in case you thought, it was only you who left cute comments on your crush’s latest Instagram post and simped on them, then you are mistaken. Famous celebrities have often followed this trick and time and again fans have caught them simping on comments. Here are eight marvellous instances when fans have caught celebs flirting with other celebs by dropping comments on their Instagram.

1. Diljit Dosanjh and Kylie Jenner

The Punjabi actor and singer had a crush on Kylie Jenner. So much so that in one Instagram live hosted by Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, he asked them where Kylie was. Diljit would often comment in Punjabi on Kylie’s pictures and has even written a song for her.

2. Diljit Dosanjh and Gal Gadot

Diljit’s ship with Kylie could not sail for long and the singer found a new crush in Gal Gadot. He has commented in Punjabi on a number of posts shared on Instagram by the Wonder Woman. In one of her posts, Diljit was mesmerized by her beauty (we can’t blame him). In another post, he apparently made dinner plans with her.

3. Drake and Athiya Shetty

Once upon a time, Drake’s comment on Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post left the internet amused and even confused. The rapper even commented on a picture she shared for her father, Suniel Shetty’s birthday. Their friendship was truly unexpected. It was later reported that the two met in London on a summer holiday.

4. KL Rahul and Sonam Bajwa

Eagle-eyed fans spotted KL Rahul’s comment on Sonam Bajwa’s old picture. This was before KL Rahul changed his username on Instagram. While it is clear that they never dated, this comment made fans link the two celebs.

5. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Rumours of their relationship were spreading like wildfire while they continued to remain silent about their relationship. However, fans noticed Hrithik liking Saba Azad‘s posts on Instagram. This one time in March, fans spotted Hrithik’s comment on Saba’s post. The actor confirmed his relationship later in May.

6. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the world by surprise when they announced their engagement in late 2018. However, curious fans spotted this cute comment Nick Jonas had left on the desi girl’s Instagram post in June 2018.

7. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter proved that he is a wordplay genius with his debut on Koffee With Karan Season 7. But before the show, he showed his wordplay skills on Ananya Panday’s Instagram posts. Here’s one proof.

8. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan used to religiously comment on Sara Ali Khan’s picture once upon a time. One time he even pulled a Lalit Modi move on her Instagram post.

Time for you to up your flirting game and drop a comment on your crush’s Instagram posts.