Every bride and groom want everyone who are dearest to them to be a part of their wedding. If you have a pet, you can agree that they hold an important place in your heart. Therefore, it only makes sense for these brides and grooms to make their pets a part of their weddings. And why not? After all, your life technically revolves around them.

While making your pets a part of your wedding is a common concept in the West, it is fairly new in desi weddings. Lately, many brides and grooms have jumped on this bandwagon and have made sure their furry friends are a part of their big day. Here are eight such instances where pets won people's hearts at desi weddings.

1. When this bride stopped her makeup mid-way to feed her pet.

A Delhi-based bride was getting decked up for her wedding. But she had other priorities. In the midst of her makeup, she fed her dog with a lot of endearment. The bride can be seen feeding her dog a generous plate of biryani with her hands. Totally a dog-mom behaviour!

2. When this groom entered his wedding with his dog.

This groom entered his wedding with his pet dog sitting comfortably on his bike. The groom wore a white sherwani, and the pet complimented him in a maroon sherwani. The pet enjoyed being a part of his parent's big day. The cute entry won everyone's hearts.

3. When this bride decked her dog in a matching outfit for her wedding.

This bride decided to make sure her pet twinned with her at her wedding. She wore a beautiful lavender lehenga and her pet complimented her in a lavender outfit and tiny matching shoes. The bride also combed the dog’s hair and added a matching bow. She entered the venue with her dog on a purple leash.

4. When this bride got her late dog's portrait in her wedding mehndi.

Losing a pet is a painful journey. This bride wanted to make her late pet a part of her wedding. She got the henna artist to draw her pet’s face on her hands for the wedding, along with all the other things that hold value for her. The henna artist, truly, did justice to the bride’s emotions.

5. When Alia Bhatt made her pet the “Cat Of Honour”.

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year in April. The actress shared a picture where she was dressed in her bridal attire while her cat, Edward, sat on her lap. She wore a white and gold Sabyasachi saree and captioned the picture with her pet as “Cat of honour”.

6. When Patralekhaa made sure her dog twinned with her at her wedding.

The actress got her pet a designer outfit that matched her wedding attire. Patralekhaa wore a red sari while her pet, Gaga, wore a red tulle outfit that was complimented with a cute, big bow and golden sequins. And that’s not all, the actress also had a miniature tuxedo ready for her pet.

7. When this bride made her pet a part of her bridal shoot.

Bridal shoots are, now, a necessary part of weddings. And this bride wanted her pet friend to also be a part of the photographs. The bride was dressed in her shaadi ka joda and the dog wore a matching jacket specially designed for the occasion.

8. When this dog joined the couple for their pheras.

When this bride decided to make her pet a part of her wedding, she did not anticipate that her pet would be extremely excited. Dressed in a sherwani, the pet decided to participate in the pheras. The couple let the dog join them in this ritual and be a part of the happiest moment of their lives. You can watch the video here.