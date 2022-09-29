In order to address the driver when we take a cab, we typically say Bhaiya, right? Well, I’m also guilty of it. Guess what, they don’t want you to do that.

And one of the drivers employed humour to make the reasonable request that people stop calling them bhaiya or uncle. He did something totally badass by writing that notice on the back of his seat to make it crystal clear.

Recently, a Twitter user, Sohini M, posted a sign reading on the back of a seat of an Uber driver that read: “Don’t call me bhaya & uncle.”

The sense of humor of cab drivers is frequently the focus of funny discussions on Twitter, and this one did not fail to amuse fellow users. People on the platform flocked to the thread to make their own suggestions too.

I have always stuck to calling people Boss! — Shubham (@thatsharmaboy) September 27, 2022

Let's normalize calling everyone Sir/ma'am. — Radhikasen (@Radhikasenoffi1) September 28, 2022

I just call every driver "driver sahab" because i did it once and the cabby was overwhelmed because no one had ever called him Sahab in the 20 years he had been driving cabs, and he spoke about it to me for a few minutes. I didn't realise it would be so impactful. — Aditi – #WhereIsPengShuai (@mateshutup) September 27, 2022

they call me bhaya, they call me uncle, they call me him, always the same… pic.twitter.com/PXl2ZycEW8 — Simi B Good (@SimiBGood) September 28, 2022

That's how you set some boundaries. 🙌 — 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐨 (@RebelGeek1111) September 28, 2022

Would have really helped if they would have rather mentioned what exactly to call them! My #introvertass never knows what to call them when their name isn’t known😣 — Vinisha Agrawal (@JackOfAllTrade0) September 28, 2022

Emotionally kafi chot lagi hai driver ko 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Javid Samad جاوید صمد (@alpachino007) September 28, 2022

I always call "Dost". — Prince Sharma (@princesharmaai) September 28, 2022

Perticularly To those who say uncle pic.twitter.com/v1NfeR4nmS — Nagendra Reddy (@nagendraredddy) September 27, 2022

Even Uber India responded to the tweet to try to advise the passenger in some way.

When in doubt, check the name on the app✨ — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 28, 2022

Evidently, there is a lot in the name.