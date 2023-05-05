The star-studded Met Gala 2023 managed to turn heads. From the Met Gala carpet that was handwoven by artisans in Kerala to celebs like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, and Isha Ambani, Indians stole the show. However, many believe that these celebs did not do justice to the theme. They believe that if there’s one person who can absolutely nail Met Gala – it is Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi Javed is known for her no holds barred approach and for her innovative and creative way to make fashion fun. When it comes to fashion, every day is a Met Gala for her. The Met Gala encourages celebrities to go OTT and bring out something that is whimsical and couture. And who better than Uorfi Javed who makes the streets of Mumbai her own Met museum every day?

Many people on Twitter echoed this sentiment and they felt that celebs failed to understand the theme – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. They agreed that a lot of celebrities under-delivered in terms of their sartorial choices. Netizens started thinking how Uorfi would be the perfect celebrity for the Met Gala. Some suggested that Ranveer Singh and Uorfi Javed could be a power couple.

Here’s what they had to say.

u know who would have slayed at the met gala? Uorfi javed — mary (@marybrewery) May 2, 2023

The way uorfi Javed will eat the met gala like imagine the serve if she attends it someday!! — E.coli (@_ecoli__) May 2, 2023

It’ll be better than boring Bollywood celebrities atleast — E.coli (@_ecoli__) May 3, 2023

Uorfi Javed started out with so much trolling but now Indian fashion younglings wish she was at the MET. A real business woman. — Priyanka (@runbypia) May 3, 2023

I want to see Ranveer Singh and Urfi Javed @uorfi_ in MET. They are made for events like these. — Mrinalini (@liniii__) May 2, 2023

MET GALA SHOULD CALL UORFI JAVED NEXT YEAR. — aloo (@janavvii) May 2, 2023

uorfi javed would legit be perfect for the met gala — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 2, 2023

no but why’re we as a country disregarding her fashion potential https://t.co/7kdmyNy76j — shz (@shzshb) May 2, 2023

Uska tou roz he Met Gala chal raha hota hai. https://t.co/E5V5Chtxya — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) May 2, 2023

she does met gala everyday https://t.co/3y82fJw6bu — . (@AnasMagnificent) May 2, 2023

Maybe one day we will get to witness this fashionista on the Met Museum stairs.