Following the phenomenal win by RRR for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globe, the team has been congratulated by everyone. Going by the looks of it, the Naatu Naatu fever isn’t going to die anytime soon. Now the United States and the Israel embassy in India have also come ahead to congratulate the team.
Taking to Twitter, the United States Embassy in India posted a video that showed people dancing to the song and performing the iconic hook step of Naatu Naatu. Shot at a Diwali celebration, the video shows a group of people dancing to the song. The US embassy congratulated music composer MM Keeravaani, director SS Rajamouli, and the entire team of RRR.
The US Embassy noted that Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song Award.
And that’s not all. The Israel Embassy also jumped on the wagon and congratulated the team. They tweeted a video that showed Israeli diplomats grooving to the song. The video was filmed in their office and it showed the diplomats having a fun break during work.
Here’s what MM Keeravani replied to the embassy.
Here’s what people had to say.
Truly a golden moment for Indian cinema!