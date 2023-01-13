Following the phenomenal win by RRR for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globe, the team has been congratulated by everyone. Going by the looks of it, the Naatu Naatu fever isn’t going to die anytime soon. Now the United States and the Israel embassy in India have also come ahead to congratulate the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Taking to Twitter, the United States Embassy in India posted a video that showed people dancing to the song and performing the iconic hook step of Naatu Naatu. Shot at a Diwali celebration, the video shows a group of people dancing to the song. The US embassy congratulated music composer MM Keeravaani, director SS Rajamouli, and the entire team of RRR.

The US Embassy noted that Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song Award.

This is the first Indian song to win the category, and highlights Indian cinema at a global stage. We love #NaatuNaatu here at the U.S. Embassy, check it out! #GoldenGlobes2023 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 12, 2023

And that’s not all. The Israel Embassy also jumped on the wagon and congratulated the team. They tweeted a video that showed Israeli diplomats grooving to the song. The video was filmed in their office and it showed the diplomats having a fun break during work.

Here’s what MM Keeravani replied to the embassy.

We thank you for making @israelinindia and the world dance to the tune of this wonderful song.🤗 — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 12, 2023

Here’s what people had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT #NaatuNaatu @RRRMovie now it has made the world dance waah 😂 https://t.co/wocQV1cPo6 — L Raghavendra Rao (@lraghavendrarao) January 11, 2023

Haha this is such a cute video — minkimish (@dalchawalbhindi) January 11, 2023

#NaatuNaatu being performed at the US Embassy in Delhi. https://t.co/k3GOta7bXI — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) January 12, 2023

Truly a golden moment for Indian cinema!