All it takes for SRK to get us, fans, all mushy and giggly is - spread his arms and stand in his signature pose. Just THAT could be a movie plot, and we'd watch it without thinking twice. No, I'm not exaggerating for effect -- it's quite literally what's happening with fans who are going to watch Laal Singh Chaddha.

While Laal Singh Chaddha has a lot of good things going for it, including the characterization and the fact that it's based on Forrest Gump, the film also has SRK. It's a small cameo where he's seen dancing with a young Laal on the terrace, as he teaches the actor his signature step. I actually cannot imagine a better adaptation of this scene from the original film.

This is called Stardom and legacy! SHAH RUKH KHAN'S Cameo Response - Liberty Cinema Hall, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vbOWa78KRP — Darshan Sancheti ! (@TweetDarshJain) August 14, 2022

At this point, his cameos are what we're living for. And, 'excited' would be an understatement to the reaction this tiny scene has received, because Twitter is going gaga over SRK's glimpse with his forever-spreading arms.

Watched Lal Singh Chaddha

SRK's cameo in this movie is paisa wasool ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uh47N6iRMw — Tauhid (@Tauhid_555) August 13, 2022

will watch Laal Singh Chadda for SRK, will watch Brahamastra for SRK, someday if he is in a sallu movie, will watch that too, bas. — mayank (@poemsxpixels) August 12, 2022

I’m watching Laal Singh Chadda now and guess who just made a special appearance??!! It’s Shahrukh Khan !!!! 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ Go watch the movie today!!!

@iamsrk #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha #KareenaKapoor

Laal Singh Chadda first half done. Have cried two times. Mona Singh is terrific. Aamir is earnest. Kareena is the best I've seen of her in a long time. Young Laal is outstanding. SRK cameo would have killed me because of its cuteness. — Aashirwad (@_FraLippo_) August 11, 2022

I saw Laal Singh Chaddha once more time. Aur iss baar to pura video record kiya hai Khan Sahab ke cameo ka. There are some girls, jab SRK ki entry hoti hai to literally khush ho jaati hai. #LaalSinghChaddha #ShahRukhKhan #SRK𓃵 #Pathaan#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/gjtLK9E9Ef — Aaraw Sosa (@AarawSosa1) August 14, 2022

Just finished watched Laal Singh chaddha in cinema wow what a beautiful movie haha love srk part. #LaalSinghChaddha #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/cRqYNQuERB — YASOO (@yasmeenhussain7) August 14, 2022

Put SRK on a movie poster, and we'd buy tickets to that.