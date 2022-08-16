All it takes for SRK to get us, fans, all mushy and giggly is - spread his arms and stand in his signature pose. Just THAT could be a movie plot, and we'd watch it without thinking twice. No, I'm not exaggerating for effect -- it's quite literally what's happening with fans who are going to watch Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha
Source: Twitter

While Laal Singh Chaddha has a lot of good things going for it, including the characterization and the fact that it's based on Forrest Gump, the film also has SRK. It's a small cameo where he's seen dancing with a young Laal on the terrace, as he teaches the actor his signature step. I actually cannot imagine a better adaptation of this scene from the original film. 

At this point, his cameos are what we're living for.  And, 'excited' would be an understatement to the reaction this tiny scene has received, because Twitter is going gaga over SRK's glimpse with his forever-spreading arms. 

Put SRK on a movie poster, and we'd buy tickets to that. 