It's been a few days since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot, but fans aren't yet over their wedding. The internet goes into a frenzy every time a new video or photo is released.

This time, it was over a video of the couple from their wedding, in which Ranbir endearingly introduces his wife, Alia Bhatt, to his family.

A short clip has recently surfaced on Twitter in which the guests cheer for them, while the newlywed pair exchange garlands, followed by a kiss. Kapoor then turns toward his family, after the varmala ceremony, and says to them, "Say hello to my wife."

The entire crowd then erupts in cheers to greet and welcome Alia into the family. On the other hand, the latter responds with a shy greeting.

Checkout the video here:

It appears that Ranbir not only got Alia blushing but also the entire internet. Here's how Twitter users reacted to the video.

the way he looked so proud after saying that 🥺 https://t.co/uEhUyUvKoy — shivani (@gulmoharrr) April 15, 2022

HE'S SO WHIPPED (as he should be) 😩 https://t.co/m6LcWWDZrF — ad (@AdiiiTeaa) April 15, 2022

True , Best Simple and decent wedding ❤ — Nidhi Chaudhary (@nidhzzzii1414) April 15, 2022

Thanks i can watch this video 1000 times — 🅰️ (@safeenafirdausi) April 15, 2022

she had no idea he straight up went for it 😭 she is blushing hard 😭❤ — ً (@sarphirimusafir) April 14, 2022

Rk’s more whipped than whipped cream for his wifey hehe — 💫 (@_bazziinga) April 14, 2022

So much emotions during their wedding. Ranbir like a prince lookin proudly at his wife with so much love, before kissing her, whipping his tears and saying adorable words to her...



Their lovestory is beautiful 🤍💐#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/wWA9vWTdbM — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) April 17, 2022

On the work front, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the first time. Initially, they were meant to make their debut with Balika Vadhu, directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali. Despite the fact that the film was never made, Ranbir and Alia did have their first photoshoot together at the time, and the photograph is now a part of their home and lives.