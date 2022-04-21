People always pay close attention to big Bollywood weddings. Speculations run rampant once a wedding is announced. Rumours abound on social media, and everyone wants to know everything, from Dulhan ke lehenga ka designer to Dulhe ke mojari ka rang.

Despite the fact that people expect these festivities to be more extravagant, some Bollywood celebrities have kept their ceremonies quite low-key.

Here's a roundup of low-key yet beautiful celebrity weddings that you'd love.

1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was the latest and one of the most low-key affairs. The tinsel town couple tied the knot at their home in presence of only their respective families and a few close friends. The photographs from the ceremony looked like they were taken at someone's cousin's wedding, only way nicer.

2. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar married at the Khandala home of Javed Akhtar and Shaban Azmi. After four years of courtship, the couple married in a small ceremony. And it was strikingly close to the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara wedding.

3. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul

With their wedding photos, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa really won us over. Not only did they have a dreamy wedding, but Patralekhaa also defied stereotypes by applying sindoor to her husband's head.

4. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor married her longtime beau Karan Boolani in a private ceremony in her Juhu home's living room. The ceremony was attended by immediate family and close friends. That's truly low-key.

5. Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal, childhood sweethearts, married in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, which was witnessed by just about 50 guests.

6. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year in a modest ceremony. But, following their roka ceremony in 2019, the couple became engaged in February 2021.

7. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony that was as simple as we've ever seen. The couple married during the pandemic, but Yami claimed that it would have been that way even if there had been no constraints.

8. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Rekhi's home. A traditional varmala exchange and the signing of official marriage certificates were among the rituals. The presence of a female priest who performed their ceremony was, however, the highlight of the wedding.

9. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

The pair began their wedding celebrations in New Delhi with a vibrant mehendi ceremony. With only a few friends and family members in attendance, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called Anand Karaj.

10. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor pulled off a hush-hush wedding with minimal hoopla or media exposure. He married Mira Rajput Kapoor in a low-key affair in July 2015.

11. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

In the company of their dear ones, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar opted for a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in Alibaug. And their photographs are a testament that weddings don't have to be lavish or even over the top to be stunning.

12. Sanah Kapoor and Mayank Pahwa

Actress Sanah Kapoor married Mayank Pahwa, the son of actor Manoj Pahwa and actress Seema Pahwa, in an extremely minimalistic wedding. The rituals took place in Mahabaleshwar, and only close friends and family members were there.

So, out of all of these weddings, which one has been your favourite so far? Let us know in the comments section below.