Oo Antava has a fanbase of its own. People dancing to the song on weddings is now a thing - there's clearly a very fun vibe and fans love it. And, it looks like there's a new entry to the song's fan club.

A video went viral, where Virat Kohli was seen dancing to 'Oo Antava' from the film, Pushpa.

The video that went viral is from Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding reception party. In this video, Kohli is seen grooving to the song with his RCB teammates. Virat Kohli looks like any other 'dulhe ka dost' and we love the energy.

The wedding reception was organized by Royal Challengers Bangalore after the couple tied the knot in a traditional Indian wedding, last month - which surely looked dreamy. And just like any 'baratis' from an Indian wedding, the team sure knows how to get a party started.

Anushka Sharma also shared pictures with Virat Kohli from the wedding reception and all we can say is - they still manage to make us fall in love with them.

People loved Virat Kohli's moves and the reactions are proof.

@Samanthaprabhu2 birthday gift from Kohli😄 — Michael Moirangthem (@mjaymoirangthem) April 29, 2022

Virat Kohli dancing for pushpa song - Oo antava song - The never ending mania of PUSHPA 🔥#Pushpa @AlluArjun #viratkholipic.twitter.com/URhyTpDPgE — Sumanth (@sumanth0666) April 28, 2022

The Pushpa craze is real!#ViratKohli grooves to Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava at a wedding and its a whole vibe! 💖💗 pic.twitter.com/I72rNmbaSK — Kodiyil Oruvan Gokul (@GMGokulOfficial) April 28, 2022

Virat kohli dance on oo antava mam a song in maxwell function really king is a king 🔥 🥵🥵https://t.co/QIUIfbYOer#PushpaTheRule @alluarjun @imVkohli — AAdhf 🪓🪓🪓 (@Aadhf123) April 28, 2022

Virat Kohli clearly has more talents than we know of.