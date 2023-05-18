The Indian delegation at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is shining and how. The attendees include Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Vijay Varma and many others. In a recent interview, actor Vijay Varma recalled the time when stylists and designers refused to dress him when he was marking his Cannes red carpet debut in 2013.

Vijay Varma at Cannes in 2023 (Source- Bollywood Bubble)

Speaking to Film Companion, Vijay Varma recalled that when he came to Cannes in 2013 with his film Monsoon Shoutout, he bought a jacket from Zara. He asked designers and stylists to help him out for the main events but they refused because he wasn’t a big name back then.

Not my first time. First time was in 2013 with my film Monsoon Shootout. I’m going after a decade 🕺🏻😎 https://t.co/yyJuX1ylMF pic.twitter.com/JqgMzaeuiG — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) May 15, 2023

Vijay Varma added, “So, a friend of mine gifted me a Zara suit, which I wore for the morning photo call. And somebody stitched me a tuxedo for the red carpet. That’s how I went. When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn’t have money to buy from.” Looking back at the pictures, the Darlings actor noted that he had never been a part of any film event that was of such a grand scale and that he looked like ‘Marwari Johnny Depp.’

Vijay Varma was recently seen in the web series Dahaad along with Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah.