It is now fairly common to come across videos of celebrities being pursued for selfies. They are constantly photographed and surrounded by a swarm of fans, every time they step out - be it to a restaurant, gym, or even the airport. Although it may be bothersome for the celebrities at times, some of them acknowledge the admiration behind the gesture.

A clip of Nawazuddin Siddiqui allowing a fan to take a selfie with him after gently nudging away his bodyguard's arm has recently gained traction. The actor was leaving a restaurant when he noticed a swarm of fans waiting outside. 

While the fans try to take selfies, the actor could be seen patiently letting them snap photographs with him. When his bodyguard intervened to block a man from approaching Nawazuddin too closely, the actor immediately pushed his hand away.

Checkout the video below:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's gesture has been praised on social media, with many people hailing him as the most humble actor.

On the professional front, the actor was most recently seen in Heropanti 2, in which he co-starred with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Nawazuddin will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, a movie produced by Kangana Ranaut.