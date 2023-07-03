Known for reporting on under-reported issues, Ravish Kumar is one of the bravest journalists in the country. A trailer of the documentary that chronicles his life dropped recently. While We Watched gives a glimpse into the life of Ravish Kumar.

The documentary revolves not just around the personal life of journalist Ravish Kumar but it gives an inside look into his newsroom experiences and the result his journalism has produced to date. It brings you face to face with the verbal threats the journalist has received, abuses, social media trolling, and even stalking, just because he was doing his job.

While We Watched is ever so relevant with the rise in extremism and misinformation in the country. Ravish Kumar manages his way through factual reporting in this documentary.

Directed by Vinay Shukla, the man who directed An Insignificant Man – a documentary revolving around Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, While We Watched will release in the UK on July 14. The documentary would then subsequently release in India.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.