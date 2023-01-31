Pathaan has been leaving a massive imprint on the audience. With the right amount of drama and action, the movie keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats.

And now, a woman shares her story about how her heart rate spiked up, a whopping three times, while watching the movie!

Neha Ramneek Kapoor, a social media user, tweeted that her pulse shot up three times when she was watching the first show on the first day of the movie.

Sharing a picture of her high heart rate on her watch from the theatre, she wrote about how the show was completely packed and the audience couldn’t stop screaming, which resulted in a high heart rate.

There’s so much to say about #Pathaan, but for now all I’ll say is, the 8:45am show was completely packed and there was not one scene where the audience didn’t scream or whistle. And, my heart rate increased 3 times. Only @iamsrk can do that to me. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/qpnqp1nymG — Neha Ramneek Kapoor (@PWNeha) January 25, 2023

Of course, netizens couldn’t help but agree with her. Here’s what people tweeted:

high heart rate 😭😭😭😭😭 — k (@krownnist) January 25, 2023

holy moly!! I can't wait now!!! — Kabeera Speaking (@teentakle1212) January 25, 2023

Jhoome jo pathaan meri jaan mehfil hi lutt jaeee — Sabiha (@SabihaQuibs) January 26, 2023

We have all heard how smartwatches have been saving lives and once again, it does the job perfectly!