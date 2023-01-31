Pathaan has been leaving a massive imprint on the audience. With the right amount of drama and action, the movie keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats.
And now, a woman shares her story about how her heart rate spiked up, a whopping three times, while watching the movie!
Neha Ramneek Kapoor, a social media user, tweeted that her pulse shot up three times when she was watching the first show on the first day of the movie.
Sharing a picture of her high heart rate on her watch from the theatre, she wrote about how the show was completely packed and the audience couldn’t stop screaming, which resulted in a high heart rate.
Of course, netizens couldn’t help but agree with her. Here’s what people tweeted:
We have all heard how smartwatches have been saving lives and once again, it does the job perfectly!