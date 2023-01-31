Pathaan has been leaving a massive imprint on the audience. With the right amount of drama and action, the movie keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats.

And now, a woman shares her story about how her heart rate spiked up, a whopping three times, while watching the movie!

Pathaan movie reactions
Credits: Twitter

Neha Ramneek Kapoor, a social media user, tweeted that her pulse shot up three times when she was watching the first show on the first day of the movie.

Sharing a picture of her high heart rate on her watch from the theatre, she wrote about how the show was completely packed and the audience couldn’t stop screaming, which resulted in a high heart rate.

Of course, netizens couldn’t help but agree with her. Here’s what people tweeted:

Pathaan

With ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan Has Shown That Love Does Conquer All

We have all heard how smartwatches have been saving lives and once again, it does the job perfectly!