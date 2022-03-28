From receiving marriage proposals on social media to being called cute, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha is arguably one of the youngest and most good-looking politicians in the country.

And recently, he once again became the talk of the town, after he walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week.

The 33-year-old politician walked the ramp as showstopper for fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is also the politician's maternal uncle, alongside actor Aparshakti Khurana.

The politician donned a shiny black ensemble with a bright orange belt, to showcase the designer's collection.

Needless to mention, the politician's modelling stint went viral on social media and this is how netizens responded:

Youngest Rajya Sabha MP, The Youth Icon, A Cool Dude @raghav_chadha walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week ❣️ #LakmeFashionWeek2022 pic.twitter.com/vRM43T3Hhf — Aarti (@aartic02) March 27, 2022

Youth icon and youngest Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha is setting Lakme fashion week stage on fire 😎 #LakmeFashionWeek2022 pic.twitter.com/RfyoJkUPba — Ankita Shah (@Ankita_Shah8) March 27, 2022

AAP's super handsome, super star and show stopper @raghav_chadha 🤩 walking on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week! 😍✨🙌🏼 #LakmeFashionWeek2022 pic.twitter.com/BrPOMsmGIB — #BabyMufflerMan Avi :) (@Humhongekamyab1) March 27, 2022

The politician took to his social media account and shared several pictures and videos of his ramp walk with his followers.

What do you think of Raghav Chadha walking the ramp? Let us know in the comments.