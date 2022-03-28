From receiving marriage proposals on social media to being called cute, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha is arguably one of the youngest and most good-looking politicians in the country. 

And recently, he once again became the talk of the town, after he walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Raghav Chadha
Source: Instagram

The 33-year-old politician walked the ramp as showstopper for fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is also the politician's maternal uncle, alongside actor Aparshakti Khurana.

The politician donned a shiny black ensemble with a bright orange belt, to showcase the designer's collection. 

Raghav Chadha
Source: Instagram

Needless to mention, the politician's modelling stint went viral on social media and this is how netizens responded:

Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha
Source: Instagram

The politician took to his social media account and shared several pictures and videos of his ramp walk with his followers.

What do you think of Raghav Chadha walking the ramp? Let us know in the comments.