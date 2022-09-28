Kim Kardashian is known for pulling out all the stops to look glamorous. This time she has done it again. In a viral video, Kim can be seen struggling to walk and climb the stairs because she is clad in a super tight bodycon dress.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share some hilarious behind-the-scenes footage. She is wearing a body-hugging full-length silver dress by Dolce and Gabbana. She paired the glittery dress with a pair of sky-high heels. The stories show her struggling to climb up a flight of stairs. Kim holds on to the railings and hops to reach her destination. Someone from her team held her dress for her to be able to walk smoothly, but that didn’t help. At one time in the video, she even asks if there was an elevator.

Source: The Mirror

That’s not all. Another set of videos shows her leaving the event and struggling to get in her vehicle. Kim hopped on and sat in a slant on the seat because sitting straight proved to be an impossible feat in that uncomfortably tight dress.

The videos have gone viral on social media. While some users were blown away by her dedication to looking glamorous, others have shut it down calling it absolutely unnecessary.

Kim’s dedication to the outfit is real 😅 pic.twitter.com/K0e70pwJ4z — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) September 26, 2022

this is just a very poorly designed dress lol there's so many dresses similar to this that are actually wearable, I strongly believe that kim kardashian chooses to struggle like this in mid outfits just for clout pic.twitter.com/etxq8iBP5P — mari (@khairmuses) September 27, 2022

So this dress is only for taking pics but can't walk with it nor sit 😑 — Nanarock07 ~_^ (@nanarock07) September 26, 2022

Thinking about how Kim K wore a dress so tight she literally couldn’t walk in a straight line and I’m lounging weirdly in a recliner eating French fries for dinner. — Kristin.Hillers (@HillersKristin) September 27, 2022

so fashion is just making yourself uncomfortable to a point where others start appreciating it. https://t.co/qf78lYwfNt — vedant (@heyygiri) September 28, 2022

Rich people just go around trying to invent hardship for themselves. https://t.co/FblmxrML8h — Joe (@joebingo49) September 26, 2022

Omgosh….well she’ll do anything for fashion as she once stated but this…lmaoooooo https://t.co/5EjALwASPC — 🌹Little Miss Papaya🌹 (@MiSsMya891) September 26, 2022

Leave it only to Kim Kardashian to push fashion (and, herself) to its limits.