Kim Kardashian is known for pulling out all the stops to look glamorous. This time she has done it again. In a viral video, Kim can be seen struggling to walk and climb the stairs because she is clad in a super tight bodycon dress.
Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share some hilarious behind-the-scenes footage. She is wearing a body-hugging full-length silver dress by Dolce and Gabbana. She paired the glittery dress with a pair of sky-high heels. The stories show her struggling to climb up a flight of stairs. Kim holds on to the railings and hops to reach her destination. Someone from her team held her dress for her to be able to walk smoothly, but that didn’t help. At one time in the video, she even asks if there was an elevator.
That’s not all. Another set of videos shows her leaving the event and struggling to get in her vehicle. Kim hopped on and sat in a slant on the seat because sitting straight proved to be an impossible feat in that uncomfortably tight dress.
The videos have gone viral on social media. While some users were blown away by her dedication to looking glamorous, others have shut it down calling it absolutely unnecessary.
Leave it only to Kim Kardashian to push fashion (and, herself) to its limits.