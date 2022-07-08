Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. Throughout the years, we have seen different avatars of Kim K - from different hair to different makeup. Although she is notoriously popular for her photoshop fails, which have been caught by fans time and again, she hardly addresses that. But finally, Kim K has decided to put all speculations to rest and open up about the work she has done to her face.



Look at these pictures. One is from 2009. The other is from her June 2022 Instagram post. It is a widely known fact that celebs go under the knife and get work done to their faces but only a few of them open up about it. In a recent interview with Allure magazine, Kim K got candid about her tryst with facial surgeries.





Kim admitted to having got Botox treatments . When she was asked if she has ever had cheek and lip fillers, she clarified, "No filler. Never filled either one, ever." She clarified how she never got eyelash extensions either.

In the interview, she mentioned how she only gets select treatments only. Her reason - “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good.” She continued , "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you would know how much of a perfectionist Kim is and how she likes being in control of things. But with time, she revealed, “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before." As she gets older, her priorities have changed from perfection to striving to be healthy.

If you have watched, you would know how much of a perfectionist Kim is and how she likes being in control of things. But with time, she revealed, “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before." As she gets older, her priorities have changed from perfection to striving to be healthy.

Leave it only to Kim K to be her unhinged self!

