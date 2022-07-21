Being a celebrity is not easy. Makeup artists and fashion stylists pull out all stops to make sure celebs look drop-dead gorgeous. Ever looked at your favourite celebrity and wanted to replicate their stunning makeup looks?



Well, those makeup looks are done by makeup artists who are highly skilled at their craft. And here's the fun part. You can hire these celebrity makeup artists. We made a list of nine highly skilled makeup artists and how much they charge per sitting to fulfil all your makeup needs. Read on to find out more.

1. Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor)



He is one of Bollywood's leading make up artists. With 262K followers on Instagram, his clientele include famous names such as Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, just to name a few. According to this source , he charges ₹25,000 onwards per sitting.

Fun fact: he was the makeup artist for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

2. Namrata Soni (@namratasoni)

She has been in the industry since 2001. She has even won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Namrata Soni also runs a makeup academy and is the founder of her own line of makeup products, Simply Nam. With 475K followers on Instagram, some of her clients include celebs such as Rani Mukherji, Malaika Arora, and Sonam Kapoor. She charges ₹40,000 onwards per sitting. Her bridal makeup is highly sought after and that can go up to ₹1,50,000 depending on the look.

3. Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer)

Apart from makeup, Daniel has also served as the guest judge for MTV's. He is known for his bold and vibrant looks. With 213K followers on Instagram, he has used his makeup brushes on celebs such as Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra to name a few. He charges ₹75,000 to ₹1,00,000 per sitting, depending on the occasion and location.

Fun fact: He did Katrina Kaif's makeup for her wedding.

4. Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)



Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Anushka Sharma are her regular clients. She has 169K followers on Instagram and according to this source , she charges somewhere between ₹75,000 - ₹1,00,000, depending on the look.

Fun fact: She did Alia's makeup for her wedding. She has also done bridal makeup for one of the South Indian film industry's leading women, Nayanthara.

5. Elton J Fernandez (@eltonjfernandez)

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of his regular clients. Elton has 67.8K followers on Instagram. He also excels in drag makeup, a category in which not a lot of Indian make-up artists are comfortable. He charges approximately between ₹70,000 - ₹1,00,000 depending on the look.

6. Mallika Bhat (@mallika_bhat)

Mallika has 107K followers on Instagram. Her feed boasts of the glam work she has done for celebrities such as Ankita Lokhande, Kajol, Tara Sutaria, to state a few. Her bridal makeup is a class apart. She charges around ₹30,000 per sitting and ₹1,00,000 onwards for bridal makeup, as disclosed by this source

7. Anu Kaushik (@kaushikanu)

Apart from celebrities, Anu has decked up a lot of models for magazine shoots, and ad campaigns. She has 61.9K followers on Instagram and her feed boasts of the work she has done for Sabyasachi campaigns, editorial shoots, and bridal makeup. Rani Mukherji is her regular client. She charges ₹50,000 onwards for wedding looks and ₹35,000 onwards for pre-wedding looks, as stated by this source

Pompy Hans (@makeupbypompy) 8.

With more than 15 years of experience, Pompy is a well known makeup artist in the film industry. He has 109K followers on Instagram and his portfolio shows the work he has done for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and Tammannah Bhatia, to mention a few. He also conducts masterclasses. According to this source , he charges ₹50,000 onwards per function.

Vardan Nayak (@vardannayak) 9.

He followed his father's path and joined the makeup industry. He has 102K followers on Instagram and his artistry and skill is seen on celebs such as Neetu Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sara Ali Khan, and Manushi Chhillar to mention a few. He was also the make-up artist for the recent movie, Samrat Prithviraj . He charges ₹75,000 onwards per sitting.

These make up artists come with years of skill and expertise up their sleeves.