Billionaires are billionaires for a variety of reasons. We have always wondered how they live, what their homes look like, and what all they can afford (practically, anything). But have you ever wondered how much they earn in a month?





Fret not, we did the math and figured out how much these nine billionaires earn in a month.

1. Mukesh Ambani





A list about billionaires is incomplete without the mention of this Indian business magnate. According to reports , Ambani earns more than ₹4000 crore per month.

2. Gautam Adani





The chairperson of the Adani group made his way to the Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List in April and became the world's fifth-richest billionaire . According to reports , Adani earns more than ₹15,000 crore per month.

3. Cyrus Poonawalla





The managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla group, which also includes the Serum Institute of India, has a lot of assets under his name. Reportedly , the billionaire earns more than ₹2000 crores per month.

4. Kumar Mangalam Birla



The Aditya Birla Group operates in 36 countries across six continents. The chairman of the group earns more than ₹250 crores per month, as per sources

5. Elon Musk



The tech billionaire who has a number of projects under his name surely earns a lot. According to reports , Musk earns more than $227 billion (US Dollars). That is roughly more than ₹17000 crores, according to today's currency conversion rates.

6. Bill Gates





The Microsoft founder has a diversified financial portfolio. According to sources , he earns a healthy $330 million (US Dollars) per month, roughly more than ₹2500 crores.

7. Jeff Bezos



This American personality is not only the founder of Amazon but also the founder of Blue Origin and Bezos Expeditions. Reportedly , he earns around $6.54 billion (US Dollars) a month. This is roughly more than ₹50000 crores.

8. Warren Buffet



The business magnate, investor, and philanthropist is popular for his books on investing and finance. According to reports , he earns more than ₹3000 crores in a month.

9. Mark Zuckerberg



The Facebook founder earns a $1 salary from his company. However when we take into account his diversified shares, he reportedly earns more than $74.6 billion (US Dollars) a month, roughly more than ₹55000 crores.

Their monthly income is way more than I and my circle of five friends will ever earn in a year.