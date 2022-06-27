Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share his take on all things startup, business, quirky and off-beat videos. With 9.4 million followers on the social media platform, the chairman of Mahindra Group has quite an audience for his tweets.

Anand Mahindra
Source: Outlook India

Recently a Twitter user commented on one of Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation posts and asked him about his qualification.

Known widely for his witty one-liners, the businessman replied in his classic style. In reply, he tweeted, "frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience".

The reply has gone viral on Twitter and has amassed more than 3k likes since he replied at 9 AM on a Monday morning. Twitteratis agreed with what he said. Some also hailed him for being humble about his achievements.

Experience is indeed a great teacher.