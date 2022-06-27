Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share his take on all things startup, business, quirky and off-beat videos. With 9.4 million followers on the social media platform, the chairman of Mahindra Group has quite an audience for his tweets.



Recently a Twitter user commented on one of Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation posts and asked him about his qualification.



Sir may I know your qualification? — Vaibhav SD (@vaibhavdasalkar) June 27, 2022

Known widely for his witty one-liners, the businessman replied in his classic style. In reply, he tweeted, "frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience".



Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience… https://t.co/azCKBgEacF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2022

The reply has gone viral on Twitter and has amassed more than 3k likes since he replied at 9 AM on a Monday morning. Twitteratis agreed with what he said. Some also hailed him for being humble about his achievements.



True, qualification nahi, skills and experience are more important. We need to get out of degree holder mindset. https://t.co/LfH5DpJPuL — आदित्य शाही (Āditya Shāhi) (@chocolatchef9) June 27, 2022

Very well Put 💙we are entering an age where speed, flexibility, innovation and execution matter much more than decades-old qualifications or antiquated experiences dressing up a lengthy resume. https://t.co/9YhcS3hBqG — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) June 27, 2022

@vaibhavdasalkar My personal opinion: True entrepreneurs seldom bother about qualifications handed out by means of pieces of printed paper. Those with such paper qualifications work for the entrepreneurs. Our obsession with such qualifications has done us far more harm than good. — Pramod Kumar (@PramodPks1966) June 27, 2022

Sir, you are an institution yourself and anyone just be with you for an hour will count as a graduation for him.



And yes, one more thing "Mahindra" itself is a qualification above all qualification....Great lineage — Kailas Jain (@jain_kailas) June 27, 2022

