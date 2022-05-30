An Honorary Degree is one of the highest distinctions a university confers on an individual. It is a way for a university to acknowledge the good work an individual is doing. Here's a list of some of the prominent Indian businessmen who have been awarded Honorary Degrees from different universities.

1. Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons & Tata Groups, has received several honorary degrees. In 2020, he received an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his contribution to philanthropy and innovation.

Previously, Ratan Tata received an honorary doctor of laws degree from Canada's prestigious York University for his leadership, his drive to promote innovations and his sense of social responsibility. He was also awarded a Doctorate of Automotive Engineering by Clemson University back in 2015 and an honorary doctorate in Engineering from Swansea University in 2018.

2. Cyrus Poonawalla

In 2019, the Indian pharma tycoon, Cyrus Poonawalla received an honorary degree from the University of Oxford for his work in the field of life-saving vaccines and philanthropy. He also received Honorary Doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Medical School in June 2018.

3. Rahul Bajaj

Rahul Bajaj received several honorary degrees from different universities. He was conferred the Honoris Causa degree of Doctor of Literature (D. Litt) by Rani Durgavati University (the erstwhile University of Jabalpur) and an honorary degree from Sardar Patel University.

4. Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, was conferred the Degree of Doctor of Literature from SRM University and Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Visvesvaraya Technological University. He also has an Honorary Doctorate from Amity University.

5. Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He was also conferred an honorary Doctor of Science degree by his prestigious Alma Mater, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai.

6. Azim Premji

In 2000, Azim Premji, the founder of Wipro Limites, was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education. In 2009, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Wesleyan University for his outstanding philanthropic work. He also received an honorary doctorate from Mysore University in 2015.

7. Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar is the founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited. In 2010, he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate from IIT Kharagpur. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from Madras University in 2007.

