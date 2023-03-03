Indians love introducing non-Indians to desi food. We love making other people have a taste of the myriad flavours Indian cuisine has to offer. When desi Twitter saw Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor having poha in Indore, they sprung to action immediately.
Peter Lalor was recently in India to cover India vs Australia third Test match that was happening at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. And when you are in Indore, you ought to have a plate of poha. That’s what the cricket journalist did. He had Indore’s famous poha and shared the experience on Twitter. He shared a picture of a plate of poha, garnished with sev and onion. Following this, he tweeted, “Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India, come to Indore. I’m loving it.”
Take a look at the tweet here.
Peter’s tweet got Indians talking. His tweet has been viewed over 78K times and has received more than 1K likes. Seeing his tweet, naturally, Indians poured their suggestions. Some suggested that he rather have poha with jalebi. On the other hand, some suggested that he should visit the other places in Indore for yummy food. Here’s what they had to say.
Food, definitely, brings people together.