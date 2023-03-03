Indians love introducing non-Indians to desi food. We love making other people have a taste of the myriad flavours Indian cuisine has to offer. When desi Twitter saw Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor having poha in Indore, they sprung to action immediately.

Peter Lalor was recently in India to cover India vs Australia third Test match that was happening at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. And when you are in Indore, you ought to have a plate of poha. That’s what the cricket journalist did. He had Indore’s famous poha and shared the experience on Twitter. He shared a picture of a plate of poha, garnished with sev and onion. Following this, he tweeted, “Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India, come to Indore. I’m loving it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Take a look at the tweet here.

Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India come to Indore. I’m loving it. pic.twitter.com/06wE5ZPxox — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 1, 2023

Peter’s tweet got Indians talking. His tweet has been viewed over 78K times and has received more than 1K likes. Seeing his tweet, naturally, Indians poured their suggestions. Some suggested that he rather have poha with jalebi. On the other hand, some suggested that he should visit the other places in Indore for yummy food. Here’s what they had to say.

Try specific from Apna Sweets or Young Tarang (56) — A Living Soul (@hothead_dragon) March 1, 2023

Peter if it feels dry ask for "usal" with it.



Thank me later. — Tallboy86 (@Raghav_rote) March 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Should try "jalebi" with it , it will be a great combo — krtik_bnsl🇮🇳 (@KartikBnsl) March 1, 2023

Definitely could have found a better place https://t.co/weUdxwwMDk — venkybhai 🇮🇳 (@absoluterippa) March 1, 2023

Sev??? Jeeravan??? Jalebi on top????



All those thelas in Sarafa bazaar itself and you chose the worst plate? — Pundorikakkho Purkayestho (@angrywktkeeper7) March 2, 2023

Have coconut chutney as a side dish along with it. It tastes delicious too 🤤😋 — Kasi Viswanathan (@sinshakas) March 1, 2023

Try the even spicier Poha with Sev and Onion in Maharashtra. You will love it. One of the greatest cricket writers from Aus. Great work — Cricket On Your Screen (@CricketOnScreen) March 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I'll take you to 56 Dukaan Mate , it'd the tastiest thing you'll ever have. — Apurv Nigudkar (@ApurvNigudkar07) March 1, 2023

Food, definitely, brings people together.