Currently, the whole country is under lockdown and this is the time when people are looking for different sources of entertainment. If you are someone who is bored of playing Ludo King with your friends, don't worry we've got you covered.

Here are 14 games that you can play until the lockdown lasts.

1. UNO Friends

It's a fun game that features the same basic rule as the card game where you have to play a card that matches the number or colour of the card which is on top of the pile. If you don't have a card to play, you need to take a new card from the pile.

The goal is to get rid of all the cards you have as soon as possible. Special reverse card, skip card and other cards are mixed in. If it sounds interesting, you can download the game from here.

2. Color Road!

Color Road is a very simple yet challenging game where the goal is to control a rolling ball while you collect balls of the same colour and avoid those that are of different colours. The difficulty level ramps up as you level up in the game. You can download the game from here.

3. Carrom Pool: Board Game

Carrom Pool is a multiplayer game app which is based on classic carrom game. It has different modes, like Carrom Pool Mode which contain 1 red coin alongside other coins, whereas Disc Pool Mode doesn't contain any red coin.

To win a game, a player has to put all of his coins in the pocket before his opponents. You can relive your childhood by downloading the game from here.

4. Flappy Dunk

Flappy Dunk is something you must try. The game requires you to tap the screen in order to keep the ball in the air. The player must manoeuvre the ball through an endless series of loops in order to gain points. Download the game from If you are looking to play a solo player game,is something you must try. The game requires you to tap the screen in order to keep the ball in the air. The player must manoeuvre the ball through an endless series of loops in order to gain points. Download the game from here

5. 8 Ball Pool

The game is really simple, your goal is to pocket all the balls of your type while preventing the opponent from doing the same. However, be careful while pocketing the black ball because hitting the black ball into the wrong pocket or pocketing the black ball before the other seven will result in an instant loss. Download the game from here.

6. Scrabble Go- New World Game

Scrabble Go lets you play the classic Scrabble game you know and love. With the official board, tiles and Scrabble word dictionaries, the game delivers the authentic crossword game experience.

The game is available with a number of modes including duels, word drop, tumbler, rush, leagues and practice mode. You can download the game from here.

7. Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja is a great stress buster. The game has a simple rule, you have to cut the falling fruits by swiping the screen but look out for bombs because cutting them will result in a game over. You can download the game from here.

8. Draw It

If you don't have people at your place but you want to enjoy a game with real players, Draw It is the game you need. The game pits you against four players in a drawing battle. Players are offered two words in each round.

Everyone needs to draw according to the given word. Once a player draws the image correctly, he moves to the next round. Since everyone is on the clock, the player who clears the most rounds wins the game. You can get the game here.

9. Tennis Clash

If you love tennis games, you must try this game. Tennis Clash is a simple yet challenging game that lets you engage in a series of tennis matches against other people online. The more you win, the further you progress through the tournament. You can download the game from here.

10. Psych! Outwit Your Friends

If you have a few people at your place and you want to enjoy a simple and interesting game with them, Psych is the game that you must try. You can choose from a variety of categories in which each player makes up a couple of fake answers to real trivia questions.

You have to choose the outrageous real answer among your friend's fake ones. Players get points for guessing the right answer and the player with the highest points wins. Download the game from here.

11. Plants vs Zombies 3

Plants vs Zombies 3 is a popular tower defence game which is now available to play on your smartphone. The game gives you a collection of plants to plan a defence against the attack of zombies. You can download the game from here.

12. Evil Apples

Evil Apples is a hilarious card game which is inspired by the popular party game Cards Against Humanity. To play this game, you need 3 players. The game shows a black card, with a question on it, to all players. Each player has to select a white card from their deck of cards.

A Judge among you selects the best answer and awards 1 point to the winner. The first player to get 7 points wins the game. You can download the game from here.

13. QuizUp

QuizUp is a great app that tests your knowledge of TV show quotes, cooking, world geography and 433 other topics. You can challenge random strangers or compete against your friends.

Whether it's football, Marvel movies, grammar or spellings, you are bound to find at least one topic that you can conquer. You can download the game from here.

14. Hill Climb Racing

Hill Climb Racing is a very addictive game that has only one objective, drive as far as possible while collecting coins and gas canisters on the way. The game can be downloaded from here.

No matter if you have people to play with you or not, these games will keep you engaged during the lockdown.