Imagine being drunk off your face at your favourite bar and wanting to use the washroom before heading out and calling it a night. But lo and behold, you see an awkward pun waiting for you outside the washroom door. This is what this Twitter user had to face at a bar and well, Twitter is having a field day with it.

Taking to Twitter, Pragun shared a picture of the washroom signs he saw at a bar. The men’s washroom had a ‘Go-pee’ board with a picture of a man, while the woman’s washroom had a ‘Go-pee-ka’ board with a picture of a woman. He tweeted, “can bars just have normal washroom signs”.

ADVERTISEMENT Take a look at the tweet here.

can bars just have normal washroom signs pic.twitter.com/tWsAJxIMDS — pragun (@pragdua) March 19, 2023

Giving credit where it’s due – the pun is smart, but no one expects it at a washroom out of all places. Pragun’s tweet went viral on Twitter and it garnered 105K views, over 2K likes, and many retweets and comments. People shared how these signs only make you more confused when all you just want to do is pee. Many shared images of other confusing and weird washroom signs they have come across.

Here’s what people had to say.

Haha this is effingut in saket! I love this brewery — Ashudeep Suri (@AshudeepSuri) March 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Bhai pichli baar I had to ask the staff ki ladko ka toilet kidhar hain — Raj 🥓🍜👨‍💻 (@the_Bong_one) March 19, 2023

They want to make sure you can still apply your brain even after you drink. — Chinmay Naik (@chinmay185) March 19, 2023

sry can't talk im in gopi rn babe https://t.co/i2qK5CgwWq — marzi (@marzixae) March 19, 2023

This is way better than the minimalist signs you see everywhere …



dim lighting + loud music + this signage is a lawsuit waiting to happen! pic.twitter.com/byA0GRIKA8 — arati (@Arati1411) March 19, 2023

They won't. It's so tricky when you are drunk and high. I almost entered the ladies washroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/PQgAeOMDh2 — SJ (@who_sj_) March 19, 2023

This stuff is even more annoying when you’re drunk — RÄJ (@catdaddyissues) March 19, 2023

instagram eliteness phir kaha se ayegi. — vivan. (@VivanVatsa) March 19, 2023

Can we just have simple man, woman, or unisex signs outside a washroom? Maybe it is time we reject modernity and embrace tradition.