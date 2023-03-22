There’s a new sleepwear range in town that has got people talking. This sleepwear is not your ordinary night suit. It is herbal. Yes, you read that right! A Twitter user took to the social media platform and talked about this herb-infused clothing for your bedtime and naturally, people have a lot of questions.

Taking to Twitter, T M Krishna shared a picture of this herb-infused clothing range. He captioned the image, “Just when I thought I had seen it all!!!” The image showed a kurta pyjama set with the brand claiming it to be herbal – “herb-infused sleepwear set for a calm, relaxing, and comforting night.”

Just when i thought i had seen it all!!! pic.twitter.com/wGkw4i1Zcq — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) March 20, 2023

T M Krishna’s tweet went viral and it fetched over 25K views. When we checked the brand’s page, we found out that they sell a plethora of herb-infused lifestyle items. Everyone loves their sleep and this tweet made people come up with a lot of questions. These questions ranged from how the brand infuses herbs in clothes, if they can wash the clothes, and if it is even effective.

Here’s what people had to say.

Can you roll it and smoke it? https://t.co/gbKeCkRoHa — Ram Subramanian (@iramsubramanian) March 20, 2023

I have clearly been spending too much time in traffic in Bangalore. I read it as Hebbal Sleepwear! — Parry Ravindranathan (@parryravi) March 20, 2023

V curious now how much it costs to put a little scent on one kurta pyjama 🫢 also how do they infuse it? The cloth is soaked in some concoction or it’s just sprayed on or it’s like keeping potpourri in cupboard. So many questions, I have. — Bharathy Singaravel|பாரதி (@KuthaliPu) March 20, 2023

What happens if you wash it? — cricketingview (@cricketingview) March 20, 2023

At this rate we need to be thankful that it’s not herbs and Spices😁 — Uma P. (@oomaaraa) March 20, 2023

If it’s really infused with some herbs, one wake up with rashes after relaxed sleep 🤣 — Parthiban A (@Parthiban2900) March 20, 2023

Snakeoil or an actual remedy, we leave it to you to decide.

