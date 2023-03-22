There’s a new sleepwear range in town that has got people talking. This sleepwear is not your ordinary night suit. It is herbal. Yes, you read that right! A Twitter user took to the social media platform and talked about this herb-infused clothing for your bedtime and naturally, people have a lot of questions.
Taking to Twitter, T M Krishna shared a picture of this herb-infused clothing range. He captioned the image, “Just when I thought I had seen it all!!!” The image showed a kurta pyjama set with the brand claiming it to be herbal – “herb-infused sleepwear set for a calm, relaxing, and comforting night.”
We are absolutely not making this up. Take a look at the tweet here.
T M Krishna’s tweet went viral and it fetched over 25K views. When we checked the brand’s page, we found out that they sell a plethora of herb-infused lifestyle items. Everyone loves their sleep and this tweet made people come up with a lot of questions. These questions ranged from how the brand infuses herbs in clothes, if they can wash the clothes, and if it is even effective.
Here’s what people had to say.
Snakeoil or an actual remedy, we leave it to you to decide.
