You know why they don’t have ‘knock knock’ jokes in the Arctic? Because Igloos don’t have doors. Or in Afghanistan? Because they don’t knock at your door, they bomb it. Anyway, we thought India deserved its own brand of ‘knock knock’ jokes, because let’s face it, we have a lot of doors and we have a lot of time! We’ve grown up trolling our friends with the wackiest jokes; but we haven’t trolled them enough!We present to you ‘ Khat Khat ‘ jokes, that will make the reader face-palm real hard, before rolling with laughter! Enjoy!

1.

2.

3.

Check Out – Jokes For Stoners

4.

5.

Check Out – Masturbation Jokes

6.

7.

Check Out – Old Jokes We Grew Up Listening To

8.

ADVERTISEMENT

9.

Check Out – Non-Veg Jokes

10.

11.

Check Out – Jokes Your Dad Would Love To WhatsApp You

12.

ADVERTISEMENT

13.

Check Out – Short People Jokes

14.

15.

Check Out – Jokes About Life In India

16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out – Savage Insults For Your Best Friend

17.

18.

Check Out – Best Smart-Ass Insults

19.

So next time someone knocks at your door, you know exactly what to expect. You’re welcome.