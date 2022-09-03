Being an introvert means using all your energy and, even, courage to successfully manage to be in social situations. And sometimes introversion takes over to the extent that introverts silently suffer or come up with the weirdest of reasons to manage a situation.

We found a thread on Reddit where introverts shared the weirdest and the worst things that they have said or done because they were an introvert. The answers are relatable and even funny.

1. "I jumped out of a moving BEST bus because the conductor didn't stop it, even though it was a stop." - _lameboy_

2. "I held in my pee for over two hours because I was too shy to ask for the washroom at someone's house. Also, I walked in the opposite direction and took a longer route just to avoid conversation because I spotted someone I knew." - aryanvrm19

3. "I went to a friend's place on a motorcycle. I met a couple unknown to me. The night went along fine. Towards the end, they asked me where I stayed and I told them. Turns out they stayed close by, so they offered to drop me in their car. I couldn't refuse for some reason nor mention I had the motorcycle. So I sat with them. They dropped me. I took a rickshaw back to the friend's place and picked up my motorcycle and rode back home." - oneinmanybillion

4. "Not an introvert, but once I forgot the directions to my house (that I'd lived in for over 18 years, at that point) while travelling by a rickshaw. So I suddenly changed my accent to sound more 'shudh' and pretended like I was new to the area." - Diligent-Tomato-6288

5. "I shat my pants because I didn't feel like telling my aunt that I require to go to the restroom because she had given me some work at that point. I thought I would end up disturbing her but damn I was stupid. Washed my clothes and dried them, nobody got to know about it." - awwkwardperson

6. "I fainted when I was introduced to my manager and the team on the first day of my first ever job." - Fine_Economist_5321

7. "Being an introvert and having an account in SBI is just the worst." - Fickle_Ear419

8. "A random dude asked for an address in a locality where I have practically lived my whole life. I panicked and 'haan bas sidha jao' bol diya." - regulaslight

9. "I sat quietly in the first few days of college. Some classmates thought I was mute. Some people joined to hang out and I didn't speak a word for rest of the day." - ReferenceInitial3927

10. "This was the first lecture of an interdisciplinary course in college. I didn't know anyone. The professor asked us to form a group of two and do a case study. I just sat there without speaking to anyone. I didn't form a group with anyone, I went home and did the project by myself and submitted it. I got zero marks LOL."- a-thang

11. "I went to a party where I knew no one. When it was time to go home, a guy asked me if I wanted a lift because he lived near my house. I didn't want to get awkward so I said no. I thought I would find an auto or book a cab. I went out and saw it was raining heavily. I couldn't find an auto. Uber and Ola were taking too much time to even assign a cab or an auto. My shy and awkward ass didn't have the courage to go in again and ask for a lift. I went home, wet and shivering." - Popular-Shine9001

12. "I recognised a very old acquaintance at the mall. But I pretended to not have seen him in order to avoid small talk. He came over to me and also remembered my name. I pretended not to be me and told him that I don't know him. He ended up looking embarrassed and I enjoyed every bit of it." - velosipastor

13. "I met a girl a few days ago. She apparently knows me from before and she seems familiar but I don't actually recognise her. Like I know that she is someone I know, but I don't know her name or how I know her. After that, I talked to her many times just passing by. And I still didn't ask her name." - mahi_mahi12

14. "I had the parlour aunty cut my hair so short that I looked like Arya Stark when she escaped with the hound. I just smiled and said 'nice' and I left. I came home and cried." - Lady_Scarecrow

15. "I pretended to be deaf on an 18 hour long flight because the person next to me wanted to talk." - nasheeladhokla

"Class khatam hone ke baad hamesha bhaag ke aage chale jata tha, aur first ya phir second bench pe baithta tha taaki sabse pehle main bahar niklu." - Rare_Run3627 16.





(Translation - I used to run ahead as the class got over, or used to sit on the first or second bench so that I could move out just when the class ended.)



What is the weirdest thing you have done as an introvert?

