Finding a rented apartment in a metro city that fits your bill is an Olympic sport. Things become even more difficult if the city we are talking about is Bengaluru. In a recent development, a man was asked to share his LinkedIn profile and also a write-up about himself went he went apartment hunting in Bengaluru. Talk about an Olympic sport becoming an extreme sport.

A user named Goutham took to Twitter to share his ordeal. In a peak Bengaluru moment, he was asked to share his LinkedIn profile by one owner. Another owner asked him to share a “small write-up” about himself. He tweeted, “Day 12 of house hunting Indiranagar” and shared the screenshots of the conversation he had with brokers.

This guy wants blurb about me🫠 pic.twitter.com/hvGSGyQaWR — Goutham (@0xGoutham) March 16, 2023

Imagine sharing your LinkedIn profile and a blurb and not getting the house.

Coming back to the tweet, Goutham’s tweet went viral and it garnered over 150K views, over 900 likes, and many retweets and comments. Many Bengaluru citizens commented how they faced a similar situation while they were house-hunting as well. Others commented on how expensive the rent is in Indiranagar. Some also shared their house-hunting stories.

Talked to this uncle today who talked about what am I building/doing for 5 minutes straight only to tell me the he doesn't entertain bachelors 🫠 — Purvi Gupta (@purviegupta) March 16, 2023

My flat/building owner also asked for my LinkedIn profile. 😂 — Sophie (@azenithromycin) March 17, 2023

Lol! Same happened with me. They’re took proper interview(HR round) — Srishty Bingo (@SrishtyBanga) March 17, 2023

Same scene with the preoccupied flats, this guy never answered the call. IITians just wants to live with IITians pic.twitter.com/wP0gg963jc — Sachin Giri (@whack_creature) March 16, 2023

They judge according to the company you're working with , specially in indiranagar, kormangala… :/ — Laraib Khan (@La_Rabs) March 17, 2023

75k for 2bhk, is that normal there? I don't even earn this much lol — Aman Sagar (@a_Man_Sagar) March 17, 2023

In Mumbai we’ll happily give our janam kundli also if we can get a 2500 sq ft apartment in 75k 😭😭😭 https://t.co/PDrtmNJ3mQ — JK but Growling (@geobragged) March 17, 2023

House hunting in Bengaluru is, clearly, not for the weak.

